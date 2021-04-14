Vishu is one of the important Hindu festivals. It is celebrated prominently in Kerala and other south Indian states of India. The festival marks the beginning of Medam, the ninth month of the solar calendar of Kerala. It usually falls around mid-April according to the Gregorian calendar. Vishu Kani celebrates the vernal equinox when day and night are roughly equal in length. This year, Vishu Kani 2021 is being celebrated today on April 14, 2021.

The festival marks the beginning of a new year and Lord Vishnu is worshipped by devotees. Devotees pray to various incarnations of Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day. The day will be celebrated by sharing happy Vishu Kani images and messages. Here is a look at some of the best Vishu Kani images to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Happy Vishu Kani images

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Vishu Kani items

The festival is celebrated by spending quality time with family members and loved ones. Colourful and auspicious items are prepared and viewed as the first thing on the Vishu day as it is the first days of the new year. The Vishu arrangements include an image of Lord Krishna as he is worshipped on the day. The common belief is that one’s future is a result of what he does and views on this day. Therefore people view auspicious and joyful things on the day. To arrange the Vishu Kani items, an Uruli is used. It is an open-mouthed, small, circular vessel made of bell metal.

Raw rice is used as the base for other items in Uruli. Kasavu Pudava is put over it. Various fruits are also arranged in the Uruli. Holy scriptures like Ramayanam are also used. Gold coin or ornaments are also one of the items arranged on the day. To decorate the Kani Uruli, Konnappoovu known as Indian Laburnum or golden shower cassia is used. Here is a look at some Vishu Kani 2021 wishes and messages to share.

Vishu Kani wishes

Wishing you a new year, bursting with joy,

roaring with laughter and full of fun. Happy Vishu.

Vishu stands for new and fresh

Life is always new and fresh

Let us strive to make all days Vishu

May the Lord’s blessing bring peace to your home and

heart on Vishu and always during this year.

Happy Vishu Kani

Let this Vishu give you the strength to do all that you

dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do.

Happy Vishu! Let this be a delightful year,

filled with delightful things in each of its days.

I wish you…

Abundance

Happiness

Peace

Prosperity

Success…

Be blessed this Vishu!

I hope this Vishu will bring cheer,

prosperity and peace in your life.

Let us pray that we gain enough strength

to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock