Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023: 9 Bhog Items To Offer Lord Vishwakarma

In the grand tapestry of Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma Jayanti has profound significance. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine engineer of the universe, believed to have emerged from the churning of the cosmic ocean, known as Samudra Manthan.

This day, steeped in tradition and devotion, is celebrated by artists and craftsmen who recognise Lord Vishwakarma as their patron deity. One of the most cherished customs during this celebration involves the worship of tools, equipment and machinery, seeking the divine's blessings for their creative endeavours.

Vishwakarma Puja celebrates Lord Vishwakarma's divine craftsmanship.

This Hindu festival will be celebrated on September 17 this year.

Bhog offerings

As Lord Vishwakarma's devotees prepare to celebrate his divine presence, they offer a sumptuous array of bhog (food offerings) to express their gratitude and seek his blessings. Here are ten delightful items that are commonly offered to the revered deity on this special day.

Moong dal ki khichdi

A humble yet delicious dish, Moong dal ki khichdi combines moong dal and rice, seasoned with salt, turmeric, and spices and is topped with desi ghee before being presented to Lord Vishwakarma.

Chawal ki kheer

This classic Indian rice pudding, enriched with milk, sugar, cardamom and dry fruits, is a staple on auspicious occasions, including Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Panchamrit

A divine concoction prepared by blending equal parts of milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar, panchamrit holds a prominent place in Hindu religious ceremonies.

Boondi ke laddoo

Boondi ke laddoo, a popular prasad item, is made by soaking fried besan pearls in sugar syrup and shaping them into laddoos.

Fruits

Bananas and apples, among other fruits, are presented as bhog during puja ceremonies in the Hindu religion.

Dry fruits

Almonds, cashews, raisins and an assortment of dry fruits are offered to Lord Vishwakarma, symbolising health and abundance.

Coconut laddoo

Made from grated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom powder and ghee, these ladoos are shaped into delightful balls and garnished with chopped nuts.

Pua

Pua is crafted by mixing wheat flour, sugar, milk and cardamom powder into a batter, which is then deep-fried to a golden brown perfection.

Milk and curd

Items made from milk and milk products are commonly featured in the bhog offerings, symbolising purity and nourishment.

As Vishwakarma Jayanti approaches, devotees prepare these delectable bhog offerings with deep reverence, connecting their craftsmanship with spirituality while celebrating the divine engineer who shapes the universe. It's a day when creativity, devotion and culinary artistry come together to honour the creator of all creations.