Want Ideas For Funny Halloween Costumes? Here Are Ones That Will Leave People In Splits

Halloween is already here and it’s time to dress up in the most outlandish outfits with no fear of judgement. With the COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing norms still in place in many parts of the world, those rambunctious Halloween parties are a thing of the past now. However, dressing up in Halloween costumes and celebrating with your close friends still possible. Here’s a list of some of the best funny Halloween costumes.

Funny Halloween costumes

Dress up as Shrek

Last year on Halloween, social media influencer Patrick Star had dressed up as Shrek. While the influencer looked quite impressive and funny as Shrek, one must remember that prosthetic and makeup skills will be needed to pull off this look. However, if one does manage to pull it off, they will be the star among their friend's group in Halloween 2020.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

If a couple wants to become hit of the Halloween get together this year, they must give some serious thoughts about dressing up as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In the Halloween of 2018, singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen dressed up as the royal couple and fans were left in splits. The Hollywood couple sure knows a thing or two about funny easy costumes.

A Cheeto

Have you ever loved Cheetos so much that you wanted to become one? Now that its Halloween, no one will judge you for showing your innate love and appreciation for the snack. One can dress up in all red and dress themselves up with red coloured pieces of thermocol.

The Kardashians

Who doesn’t want to be a Kardashian in this day and age? All you need is some crazy over the top, skimpy outfits and a group of friends who are willing to dress up as the other Kardashian Jenner sisters. One tip, go all out on the beige, neutrals, and faux fur.

Toy Story Aliens

This outfit is not just one of the funny costumes it can also look cute. You will need a bunch of friends, and a bunch of lime coloured beanies, with makeshift eyes popping out of them. Do not forget to sport dark blue overalls.

Regina George

The Mean Girls fandom can channel their inner Regina George this Halloween. The character played by actor Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film is one of the most iconic characters in the 2000s pop culture movies. Just throw a white crop top, put on a pink mini skirt and a pink jacket and there you have it. A blond wig with a pink pair of stilettos might make you more convincing. Also how about also DIY’ing a burn book.

