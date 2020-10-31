Want To Be Dressed At Your Best? Here Are Last Minute Halloween Costumes For Ladies

It's Halloween and the kids are prepping themselves for 'trick or treat', while the adults are preparing to dress up in the fanciest outfits. With the COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing norms still in place in many parts of the world, those rambunctious Halloween parties are a thing of the past now. However, dressing up and celebrating Halloween with your close friends still possible. If you have been searching ideas for Halloween costumes for women, here’s a list of some of the best last-minute Halloween costumes for women.

Best last-minute Halloween costumes for Females

Mime

While the character of mime might look very dressed up, it is one of the easy Halloween costumes. All you need is to put on a striped shirt and adorn black bottoms or a black skit. Then dress it up with a beret and white gloves. Do not forget to put a touch of makeup to channelize your inner mime.

Power Ranger

Kylie Jenner is acing the Halloween look this year. The 22-year-old Social media star and her group dressed up colourful overalls with matching hair and became the Power Rangers. Even if one cannot find an overall, co-ords with same colours will also help you to become a power ranger this Halloween. A wig with of the same colour won’t be hard to acquire as well. Don’t forget to complete the looks with goggles of the same colour.

Regina George

The Mean Girls fandom can channel their inner Regina George this Halloween. The character played by actor Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film is one of the most iconic characters in the 2000s pop culture movies. Just throw a white crop top, put on a pink or black mini skirt and a pink jacket and there you have it. A blond wig with a pink pair of stilettos might make you more convincing. Also how about also DIY’ing a burn book.

Spooky Cat

Dressing up as an animal on Halloween is probably the best outfit idea ever and who wouldn’t want to be a Spooky Cat on Halloween day. Spooky Cat can one of the greatest DIY Halloween costumes. Those cat-shaped hairbands are available at every stationary store and online as well. Maybe you can take some inspiration from Vanessa Hudgens and wear a stunning short velvet dress along with an outlandish pair of socks. Don’t forget to do a bold eye make-up and also wear a necklace.

Velma from Scooby-Doo

This is probably one of the easiest characters to recreate. Take a bright red/orange sweater, maroon skirt (any other shade of red will also do). A pair of striped colourful red socks up to the knee will complete this look. Do not forget a pair of glasses.

Dora the explorer

Dora the explorer just never gets old. Year after year you will find at least one person in the Halloween party dressed up as the little, feisty and smart Dora. It will still be one of the most preferred Halloween costumes 2020 If you find your own Diego that would be an added bonus to your entire Halloween look too.