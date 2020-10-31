Want To See Halloween Looks For Men? Here Are Best Last Minute Halloween Costumes For Guys

Halloween is already here and it’s time to dress up in the most obnoxious outfits with no fear of judgement. While those rambunctious Halloween parties are a thing of the past now, dressing up in Halloween costumes and celebrating with your close friends still possible. However, dressing up is half the fun when it comes to Halloween. Here are the best last-minute Halloween costumes for guys.

Best last minute Halloween costumes for guys

Football Star

Every teenage guy had a dream to become a football star but not everyone got to be that. But Halloween 2020 might just be the perfect time to make that dream come true, even if it’s only by pretending. Guys can make this year a touchdown when you dress up as the hometown hero (aka a football star!). Throw on a jersey and some black face paint, and viola you are Halloween ready.

Dress up as the one and only ‘Joker’

It's true that Halloween costumes for men are underrated but being Arthur from Joker is a better look on men than the ladies. Hence, it’s time to be Arthur from Joker this Halloween and scare people with you unpredictable persona. When else can you dress up as ‘Joker’ and not have people think of you being a lunatic? All you need is a wig with Green coloured hair, good makeup products, to make your face look disturbingly creepy and well, a suit or white shirt and black pants.

Avatar

If anyone manages to pull this look off, they might just become the hit of Halloween 2020 in their friend circle. A little bit of Boyd paint can go a long way for this look. Guys, feel free to add diamonds, sparkles, and glitter make this out-of-this-world look even cooler.

Waldo

Among all DIY Halloween costumes, this is the best look for all lazy Larrys out there. If all the easy Halloween costumes had a contestant, Waldo would definitely be the winner. A striped shirt, beanie, and circular glasses are just about all you need to evoke your inner Waldo. It would also be more believable if you pulled off a British accent or maybe played a Waldo recording.

Drake

At one point every other guy wanted to be Drake. If not in real life, on Halloween day guys can make this dream come true. Shave your head, draw some dense beard on your face, if you don’t already have it. Also, don’t forget to dress up in a casual hoodie or full sleeves sweater. Sweatpants, you need sweatpants because nothing says Drake more than some nice grey sweatpants.

Klaus Hargreeves From The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy season coming out only a month ago, this look is very much in vogue. Klaus Hargreeve is too cool for school, hence all the guys who have related to the character can dress up as him. Here are suggestions of essentials needed to pull off this look, a long black trench coat, skinny jeans, and a tight vest will turn you into Klaus. Having tousled hair, black eyeliner, and a dog tag necklace will also help.

