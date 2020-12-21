Wedding Dates In April 2021: Here Are Auspicious Days To Get Married In April 2021

2020 is coming to an end and due to the ongoing pandemic, couples had to put a hold to their weddings. To avoid the crowded area and following social distancing, people decided to shift their lavish wedding to 2021. The next year might bring in a new wave of hopes and couples can have their dream wedding. The dates for 'shubh muhurat' are been out, according to Hindu Panchang. Let us have a look at wedding dates in April 2021.
Wedding dates in April 2021
As April marks the onset of summer, it is the perfect month to style a lightweight lehenga and dance the night away. With a little humid yet pleasant weather, couples can opt for a beach wedding. They can also have a pool party reception to beat the heat. Here are the dates for 'April Muhurat', check it out:
April 2021
- 16th April 2021 - Friday
- 17th April 2021 - Saturday
- 22nd April 2021 – Thursday
- 24th April 2021 - Saturday
- 25th April 2021 - Sunday
- 26th April 2021 - Monday
- 27th April 2021 - Tuesday
- 28th April 2021 - Wednesday
- 29th April 2021 - Thursday
- 30th April 2021 – Friday
As per the portal ShaadiSaga, according to Hindu Panchang, in April 2021, the good time to get married is in the second half of the month. Couples can opt for both court or lavish wedding. If the situation eases out and citizens are allowed to have their big fat wedding, then April surely will be the month of the wedding. Other than April, next year is filled with wedding dates except for August, September and October. Check out the wedding dates 2021:
January 2021
- 18th January 2021 – Monday
- 20th January 2021 - Wednesday
- 24th January 2021 - Sunday
- 31st January 2021 – Sunday
February 2021
- 1st February 2021 - Monday
- 7th February 2021 - Sunday
- 14th February 2021 – Sunday
- 15th February 2021 - Monday
- 16th February 2021 - Tuesday
- 21st February 2021 - Sunday
- 28th February 2021 – Sunday
March 2021
- 3rd March 2021 - Wednesday
- 5th March 2021 – Friday
- 8th March 2021 - Monday
- 14th March 2021 – Sunday
May 2021
- 1st May 2021 - Saturday
- 2nd May 2021 – Sunday
- 3rd May 2021 – Monday
- 7th May 2021 - Friday
- 8th May 2021 - Saturday
- 9th May 2021 – Sunday
- 13th May 2021 - Thursday
- 14th May 2021 - Friday
- 21st May 2021 - Friday
- 22nd May 2021 – Saturday
- 23rd May 2021 - Sunday
- 24th May 2021 - Monday
- 26th May 2021 - Wednesday
- 27th May 2021 - Thursday
- 28th May 2021 - Friday
- 29th May 2021 - Saturday
- 30th May 2021 – Sunday
June 2021
- 3rd June 2021 - Thursday
- 4th June 2021 – Friday
- 5th June 2021 - Saturday
- 16th June 2021 - Wednesday
- 19th June 2021 - Saturday
- 20th June 2021 - Sunday
- 21st June 2021 - Monday
- 22nd June 2021 - Tuesday
- 23rd June 2021 - Wednesday
- 24th June 2021 - Thursday
- 30th June 2021 – Wednesday
July 2021
- 1st July 2021 - Thursday
- 2nd July 2021 - Friday
- 7th July 2021 - Wednesday
- 13th July 2021 - Tuesday
- 15th July 2021 - Thursday
- 16th July 2021 – Friday
November 2021
- 15th November 2021 - Monday
- 16th November 2021 - Tuesday
- 20th November 2021 - Saturday
- 21st November 2021 - Sunday
- 28th November 2021 - Sunday
- 29th November 2021 - Monday
- 30th November 2021 – Tuesday
December 2021
- 1st December 2021 - Wednesday
- 2nd December 2021 - Thursday
- 6th December 2021 - Monday
- 7th December 2021 - Tuesday
- 8th December 2021 – Wednesday
- 11th December 2021 - Saturday
- 13th December 2021 - Monday