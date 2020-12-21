Wedding Dates In April 2021: Here Are Auspicious Days To Get Married In April 2021

2020 is coming to an end and due to the ongoing pandemic, couples had to put a hold to their weddings. To avoid the crowded area and following social distancing, people decided to shift their lavish wedding to 2021. The next year might bring in a new wave of hopes and couples can have their dream wedding. The dates for 'shubh muhurat' are been out, according to Hindu Panchang. Let us have a look at wedding dates in April 2021.

Wedding dates in April 2021

As April marks the onset of summer, it is the perfect month to style a lightweight lehenga and dance the night away. With a little humid yet pleasant weather, couples can opt for a beach wedding. They can also have a pool party reception to beat the heat. Here are the dates for 'April Muhurat', check it out:

April 2021

16th April 2021 - Friday

17th April 2021 - Saturday

22nd April 2021 – Thursday

24th April 2021 - Saturday

25th April 2021 - Sunday

26th April 2021 - Monday

27th April 2021 - Tuesday

28th April 2021 - Wednesday

29th April 2021 - Thursday

30th April 2021 – Friday

As per the portal ShaadiSaga, according to Hindu Panchang, in April 2021, the good time to get married is in the second half of the month. Couples can opt for both court or lavish wedding. If the situation eases out and citizens are allowed to have their big fat wedding, then April surely will be the month of the wedding. Other than April, next year is filled with wedding dates except for August, September and October. Check out the wedding dates 2021:

January 2021

18th January 2021 – Monday

20th January 2021 - Wednesday

24th January 2021 - Sunday

31st January 2021 – Sunday

February 2021

1st February 2021 - Monday

7th February 2021 - Sunday

14th February 2021 – Sunday

15th February 2021 - Monday

16th February 2021 - Tuesday

21st February 2021 - Sunday

28th February 2021 – Sunday

March 2021

3rd March 2021 - Wednesday

5th March 2021 – Friday

8th March 2021 - Monday

14th March 2021 – Sunday

May 2021

1st May 2021 - Saturday

2nd May 2021 – Sunday

3rd May 2021 – Monday

7th May 2021 - Friday

8th May 2021 - Saturday

9th May 2021 – Sunday

13th May 2021 - Thursday

14th May 2021 - Friday

21st May 2021 - Friday

22nd May 2021 – Saturday

23rd May 2021 - Sunday

24th May 2021 - Monday

26th May 2021 - Wednesday

27th May 2021 - Thursday

28th May 2021 - Friday

29th May 2021 - Saturday

30th May 2021 – Sunday

June 2021

3rd June 2021 - Thursday

4th June 2021 – Friday

5th June 2021 - Saturday

16th June 2021 - Wednesday

19th June 2021 - Saturday

20th June 2021 - Sunday

21st June 2021 - Monday

22nd June 2021 - Tuesday

23rd June 2021 - Wednesday

24th June 2021 - Thursday

30th June 2021 – Wednesday

July 2021

1st July 2021 - Thursday

2nd July 2021 - Friday

7th July 2021 - Wednesday

13th July 2021 - Tuesday

15th July 2021 - Thursday

16th July 2021 – Friday

November 2021

15th November 2021 - Monday

16th November 2021 - Tuesday

20th November 2021 - Saturday

21st November 2021 - Sunday

28th November 2021 - Sunday

29th November 2021 - Monday

30th November 2021 – Tuesday

December 2021