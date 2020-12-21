Last Updated:

Wedding Dates In February: Check Out Shubh Muhurats Available To Save The Date

Read further and take a look at the wedding dates in February. Check out all shubh muhurats available for you to get married in the month of love.

wedding dates in february

Due to coronavirus spread, several weddings were postponed due to lockdown and several other safety measures. Even though many couples got married during the lockdown and after the minor lift in lockdown, there are plenty of weddings lined up for the upcoming year. Ahead of 2021, according to a report on ShaadiSaga.com, here are shubh muhurats aka wedding dates in February 2021 for Hindu marriages. 

Shubh Muhurat in February 2021:

February is the month of love and if any couple wishes to get married on February 14, next year, their wish can come true. As mentioned in ShaadiSaga.com, Feb 14, 2021, is one the best shubh muhurats to get married on. February also stands for great weather. The couple can also opt for an outdoor wedding as winters would be ending and the bleak of summer rays can be enjoyed. Following are the available February muhurats

Wedding Dates in February 2021:

  • 1st February 2021 (Monday) 
  • 7th February 2021 (Sunday) 
  • 8th February 2021 (Monday) 
  • 14th February 2021 (Sunday) 
  • 15th February 2021 (Monday) 
  • 16th February 2021 (Tuesday) 
  • 21st February 2021 (Sunday) 
  • 22nd February 2021 (Monday) 
  • 28th February 2021 (Sunday)

Other wedding dates 2021:

Wedding dates in January 2021

  • 20th January 
  • 24th January 
  • 31st January

Wedding dates in March 2021

  • 3rd March 
  • 5th March
  • 8th March
  • 14th March  

Wedding dates in April 2021

  • 16th April
  • 17th April 
  • 22nd April 
  • 24th April  
  • 25th April  
  • 26th April  
  • 27th April
  • 28th April 
  • 29th April 
  • 30th April 

Wedding dates in May 2021

  • May 1
  • May 2
  • May 7
  • May 8
  • May 9
  • May 13
  • May 14
  • May 21
  • May 22
  • May 23 
  • May 24
  • May 26
  • May 28
  • May 29 
  • May 30

Wedding dates in June 2021

  • June 3
  • June 4
  • June 5
  • June 16
  • June 19
  • June 20
  • June 22
  • June 23
  • June 24

Wedding dates in July 2021

  • July 1
  • July 2
  • July 7
  • July 13
  • July 15

Wedding dates in November 2021

  • Nov. 15
  • Nov. 16
  • Nov. 20
  • Nov. 21
  • Nov. 28
  • Nov. 29
  • Nov. 30

Wedding dates in December 2021

  • Dec. 1
  • Dec. 2
  • Dec. 6
  • Dec. 7
  • Dec. 11
  • Dec. 13

