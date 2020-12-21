Wedding Dates In February: Check Out Shubh Muhurats Available To Save The Date

Due to coronavirus spread, several weddings were postponed due to lockdown and several other safety measures. Even though many couples got married during the lockdown and after the minor lift in lockdown, there are plenty of weddings lined up for the upcoming year. Ahead of 2021, according to a report on ShaadiSaga.com, here are shubh muhurats aka wedding dates in February 2021 for Hindu marriages.

Shubh Muhurat in February 2021:

February is the month of love and if any couple wishes to get married on February 14, next year, their wish can come true. As mentioned in ShaadiSaga.com, Feb 14, 2021, is one the best shubh muhurats to get married on. February also stands for great weather. The couple can also opt for an outdoor wedding as winters would be ending and the bleak of summer rays can be enjoyed. Following are the available February muhurats.

Wedding Dates in February 2021:

1st February 2021 (Monday)

7th February 2021 (Sunday)

8th February 2021 (Monday)

14th February 2021 (Sunday)

15th February 2021 (Monday)

16th February 2021 (Tuesday)

21st February 2021 (Sunday)

22nd February 2021 (Monday)

28th February 2021 (Sunday)

Other wedding dates 2021:

Wedding dates in January 2021

20th January

24th January

31st January

Wedding dates in March 2021

3rd March

5th March

8th March

14th March

Wedding dates in April 2021

16th April

17th April

22nd April

24th April

25th April

26th April

27th April

28th April

29th April

30th April

Wedding dates in May 2021

May 1

May 2

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 13

May 14

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 26

May 28

May 29

May 30

Wedding dates in June 2021

June 3

June 4

June 5

June 16

June 19

June 20

June 22

June 23

June 24

Wedding dates in July 2021

July 1

July 2

July 7

July 13

July 15

Wedding dates in November 2021

Nov. 15

Nov. 16

Nov. 20

Nov. 21

Nov. 28

Nov. 29

Nov. 30

Wedding dates in December 2021

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 6

Dec. 7

Dec. 11

Dec. 13

