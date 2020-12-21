Wedding Dates In March: Here Are Auspicious Dates To Get Married In March 2021

Quick links:
The year 2020 started with a bang and within three months of the year, our country went into lockdown to fight the pandemic. The lockdown did affect many festivals as well as wedding plans. Most couples who were planning to get married this year either shifted the dates to 2021 or had a small-scale wedding. Although 2020 is about to end, the 'shubh muhurat' for weddings are already here. So here's a look at wedding dates in March 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang:
Many couples opt for January, for winter wedding and February for Valentine's wedding, March is the perfect time to have a marriage ceremony. The not-so-hot March adds on to become the perfect month to get married. As per the portalShaadiSaga, according to Hindu Panchang, in March 2021, the couple should get married within the first half. The 'shubh muhurat' for March 2021 lies during March 3, March 5, March 8 and 14. These dates are the 'March muhurat' of 2021.
These dates are perfect for wedding dates, as one can have 'Spring Wedding.' The weather will be pleasant for both court or lavish wedding. If things pan out, couples can opt for a big fat Indian wedding. Apart from wedding dates in March, let us have a look at some of the auspicious dates in 2021 post March:
