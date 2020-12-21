Last Updated:

Wedding Dates In March: Here Are Auspicious Dates To Get Married In March 2021

Here is the list of dates when you can tie knots with your partner next year in March, according to Hindu Panchang.

The year 2020 started with a bang and within three months of the year, our country went into lockdown to fight the pandemic. The lockdown did affect many festivals as well as wedding plans. Most couples who were planning to get married this year either shifted the dates to 2021 or had a small-scale wedding. Although 2020 is about to end, the 'shubh muhurat' for weddings are already here. So here's a look at wedding dates in March 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang: 

Wedding Dates in March 2021

Many couples opt for January, for winter wedding and February for Valentine's wedding, March is the perfect time to have a marriage ceremony. The not-so-hot March adds on to become the perfect month to get married. As per the portalShaadiSaga, according to Hindu Panchang, in March 2021, the couple should get married within the first half. The 'shubh muhurat' for March 2021 lies during March 3, March 5, March 8 and 14. These dates are the 'March muhurat' of 2021. 

These dates are perfect for wedding dates, as one can have 'Spring Wedding.' The weather will be pleasant for both court or lavish wedding. If things pan out, couples can opt for a big fat Indian wedding. Apart from wedding dates in March, let us have a look at some of the auspicious dates in 2021 post March: 

April 2021

  • 16th April 2021 - Friday
  • 17th April 2021 - Saturday
  • 22nd April 2021 – Thursday
  • 24th April 2021 - Saturday
  • 25th April 2021 - Sunday
  • 26th April 2021 - Monday
  • 27th April 2021 - Tuesday
  • 28th April 2021 - Wednesday
  • 29th April 2021 - Thursday
  • 30th April 2021 – Friday

May 2021

  • 1st May 2021 - Saturday
  • 2nd May 2021 – Sunday
  • 3rd May 2021 – Monday 
  • 7th May 2021 - Friday
  • 8th May 2021 - Saturday
  • 9th May 2021 – Sunday
  • 13th May 2021 - Thursday
  • 14th May 2021 - Friday
  • 21st May 2021 - Friday
  • 22nd May 2021 – Saturday
  • 23rd May 2021 - Sunday
  • 24th May 2021 - Monday
  • 26th May 2021 - Wednesday
  • 27th May 2021 - Thursday
  • 28th May 2021 - Friday
  • 29th May 2021 - Saturday
  • 30th May 2021 – Sunday

June 2021

  • 3rd June 2021 - Thursday
  • 4th June 2021 – Friday
  • 5th June 2021 - Saturday
  • 16th June 2021 - Wednesday
  • 19th June 2021 - Saturday
  • 20th June 2021 - Sunday
  • 21st June 2021 - Monday
  • 22nd June 2021 - Tuesday
  • 23rd June 2021 - Wednesday
  • 24th June 2021 - Thursday
  • 30th June 2021 – Wednesday

July 2021

  • 1st July 2021 - Thursday
  • 2nd July 2021 - Friday
  • 7th July 2021 - Wednesday
  • 13th July 2021 - Tuesday
  • 15th July 2021 - Thursday
  • 16th July 2021 – Friday

November 2021

  • 15th November 2021 - Monday
  • 16th November 2021 - Tuesday
  • 20th November 2021 - Saturday
  • 21st November 2021 - Sunday
  • 28th November 2021 - Sunday
  • 29th November 2021 - Monday
  • 30th November 2021 – Tuesday

December 2021

  • 1st December 2021 - Wednesday
  • 2nd December 2021 - Thursday
  • 6th December 2021 - Monday
  • 7th December 2021 - Tuesday
  • 8th December 2021 – Wednesday
  • 11th December 2021 - Saturday
  • 13th December 2021 - Monday
