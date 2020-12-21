Wedding Dates In March: Here Are Auspicious Dates To Get Married In March 2021

The year 2020 started with a bang and within three months of the year, our country went into lockdown to fight the pandemic. The lockdown did affect many festivals as well as wedding plans. Most couples who were planning to get married this year either shifted the dates to 2021 or had a small-scale wedding. Although 2020 is about to end, the 'shubh muhurat' for weddings are already here. So here's a look at wedding dates in March 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang:

Wedding Dates in March 2021

Many couples opt for January, for winter wedding and February for Valentine's wedding, March is the perfect time to have a marriage ceremony. The not-so-hot March adds on to become the perfect month to get married. As per the portalShaadiSaga, according to Hindu Panchang, in March 2021, the couple should get married within the first half. The 'shubh muhurat' for March 2021 lies during March 3, March 5, March 8 and 14. These dates are the 'March muhurat' of 2021.

These dates are perfect for wedding dates, as one can have 'Spring Wedding.' The weather will be pleasant for both court or lavish wedding. If things pan out, couples can opt for a big fat Indian wedding. Apart from wedding dates in March, let us have a look at some of the auspicious dates in 2021 post March:

April 2021

16th April 2021 - Friday

17th April 2021 - Saturday

22nd April 2021 – Thursday

24th April 2021 - Saturday

25th April 2021 - Sunday

26th April 2021 - Monday

27th April 2021 - Tuesday

28th April 2021 - Wednesday

29th April 2021 - Thursday

30th April 2021 – Friday

May 2021

1st May 2021 - Saturday

2nd May 2021 – Sunday

3rd May 2021 – Monday

7th May 2021 - Friday

8th May 2021 - Saturday

9th May 2021 – Sunday

13th May 2021 - Thursday

14th May 2021 - Friday

21st May 2021 - Friday

22nd May 2021 – Saturday

23rd May 2021 - Sunday

24th May 2021 - Monday

26th May 2021 - Wednesday

27th May 2021 - Thursday

28th May 2021 - Friday

29th May 2021 - Saturday

30th May 2021 – Sunday

June 2021

3rd June 2021 - Thursday

4th June 2021 – Friday

5th June 2021 - Saturday

16th June 2021 - Wednesday

19th June 2021 - Saturday

20th June 2021 - Sunday

21st June 2021 - Monday

22nd June 2021 - Tuesday

23rd June 2021 - Wednesday

24th June 2021 - Thursday

30th June 2021 – Wednesday

July 2021

1st July 2021 - Thursday

2nd July 2021 - Friday

7th July 2021 - Wednesday

13th July 2021 - Tuesday

15th July 2021 - Thursday

16th July 2021 – Friday

November 2021

15th November 2021 - Monday

16th November 2021 - Tuesday

20th November 2021 - Saturday

21st November 2021 - Sunday

28th November 2021 - Sunday

29th November 2021 - Monday

30th November 2021 – Tuesday

December 2021