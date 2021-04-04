What Are Easter Baskets? Know Their Significance And Learn To DIY A Basket

Quick links:
Source: Unsplash
Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, popularly known as Easter, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. A huge number of people celebrate this holiday with their friends and family members. There is also a tradition of gifting children with an Easter basket that contains a number of different gifts. Read on to know more about the tradition of Easter Eggs and what they represent.
According to Christian folklore, Eostre would travel with a basket full of eggs to encourage fertility. Since both seedlings and eggs are associated with new life, the baskets also became a symbol of new life as well. As time passed, more people started embracing Christianity and following their old customs. In today’s times, the baskets are usually filled with some gifts for the children. They also throw in some sweets that surely make the children happy. You can take a look below for some Happy Easter 2021 Basket ideas.
Can’t really tell ya what exactly the theme is ðŸ˜‚ but the boys enjoyed decorating some eggs with paint and pens for my Easter basket ðŸ£ @St_Benets pic.twitter.com/VzaCjhngDmApril 11, 2020
Need a last minute Easter basket for your kids or siblings?? I got you!! Follow my IG @__theperfectgift and DM for pricesðŸ°ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/ZbEVsBUeehApril 10, 2020