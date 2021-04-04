What Are Easter Baskets? Know Their Significance And Learn To DIY A Basket

Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, popularly known as Easter, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. A huge number of people celebrate this holiday with their friends and family members. There is also a tradition of gifting children with an Easter basket that contains a number of different gifts. Read on to know more about the tradition of Easter Eggs and what they represent.

What are Easter Baskets?

According to Christian folklore, Eostre would travel with a basket full of eggs to encourage fertility. Since both seedlings and eggs are associated with new life, the baskets also became a symbol of new life as well. As time passed, more people started embracing Christianity and following their old customs. In today’s times, the baskets are usually filled with some gifts for the children. They also throw in some sweets that surely make the children happy. You can take a look below for some Happy Easter 2021 Basket ideas.

Easter Basket Ideas

Egg Carton Basket - Lean into the spirit of the season by painting an old egg carton with craft paint and filling it with holiday treats. Add mini muffin liners and Easter grass inside each egg slot, so loose jelly beans and chocolate eggs stay put.

- Lean into the spirit of the season by painting an old egg carton with craft paint and filling it with holiday treats. Add mini muffin liners and Easter grass inside each egg slot, so loose jelly beans and chocolate eggs stay put. Easter Bunny Bags Basket - If you're short on storage space, go with something that you can fold up or recycle as soon as the holiday wraps. Cut paper bags to make bunny-ear shapes, then draw on a bunny face with a black marker and finish it off with a pom-pom tail. Fill it with all of their chocolates, candies, and other holiday treats as you would a normal basket!

- If you're short on storage space, go with something that you can fold up or recycle as soon as the holiday wraps. Cut paper bags to make bunny-ear shapes, then draw on a bunny face with a black marker and finish it off with a pom-pom tail. Fill it with all of their chocolates, candies, and other holiday treats as you would a normal basket! Woven Paper Easter Basket - Starting completely from scratch? Grab up to three shades of sturdy coloured paper and weave a 4" x 4" basket.

Golden Easter Basket - Make a gold plated or gold coloured Easter basket. It will look extra festive. Your kids will love to dig into these golden baskets for their chocolate egg treats.

- Make a gold plated or gold coloured Easter basket. It will look extra festive. Your kids will love to dig into these golden baskets for their chocolate egg treats. Bunny Easter Basket - If you have one of these bunny baskets at your house, the Easter Bunny will definitely be tempted to stop by to see his pal and drop off some treats.

- If you have one of these bunny baskets at your house, the Easter Bunny will definitely be tempted to stop by to see his pal and drop off some treats. Floral Easter Basket - You can make a DIY basket by decorating it with flowers, fragrances and leaves

You can make a DIY basket by decorating it with flowers, fragrances and leaves Toy Easter Basket - Instead of using a basket that will sit in storage until next year, try filling up a toy truck with treats that they'll actually want to play with all year long.

Image Source: Unsplash