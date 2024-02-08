English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

What are the 4 days of Pongal called, how they are celebrated? Know significance, rituals

Throughout the four days of Pongal, the air is filled with the aroma of traditional delicacies and the sight of colourful decorations.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pongal is celebrated to thank Mother Nature
Pongal is celebrated to thank Mother Nature | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu will be celebrated from 15th January to 18th January this year. This 4-day long festival is celebrated with huge pomp and show in the Southern state and there are many rituals that are followed. The festival marks the end of the winter season and is celebrated to thank nature for the food and happiness it gives to us. Here are how the four days of this harvest festival are celebrated.

Bhogi Pongal

The festivities kick off with Bhogi Pongal, dedicated to the worship of Lord Indra, the god of rain. On this day, people clean their homes, discard old belongings, and light a bonfire known as "Bhogi Mantalu". The flames symbolise the destruction of past possessions and the welcoming of new beginnings.

Bhogi Mantalu | Image: Unsplash

Surya Pongal

The main day of the festival, Surya Pongal, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. At the break of dawn, households engage in the ritual of cooking the first harvest of rice in new clay pots, symbolising prosperity, and abundance. As the rice boils over, signifying prosperity, people shout "Pongalo Pongal!" This day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God, Surya. Colourful kolams, traditional attire, and communal gatherings define the festive ambiance.

Maatu Pongal

Maatu Pongal revolves around honouring and showing gratitude to cattle, especially cows and bulls, for their indispensable role in agriculture. Decked in vibrant decorations, cattle are worshipped, adorned with garlands, and fed special treats. This day is for reflecting the deep connection between farmers and their livestock.

Pongal celebrations | Image: Tamil Nadu tourism

Kaanum Pongal

The final day, Kaanum Pongal, is dedicated to family reunions and outings. Families gather for a festive meal, and special dishes are prepared. Younger members of the family express their reverence to the older members. It is also customary to offer prayers to ancestors, symbolising a connection between the past, present, and future generations.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

