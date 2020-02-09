What Comes After Chocolate Day? Know The Details To Surprise Your Beloved On This Day

Valentine’s week is the best time to express what you feel for your better half. The week is full of specific days through which you can make sure your loved one feels the affection that you have for them. Chocolate Day falls on Sunday, February 9, 2020, which is followed by Teddy Day on February 10, 2020. There are a number of things that you can do on this day.

Ideas to celebrate Teddy day

1. A Teddy of course

The best thing to do on Teddy Day would be to get your beloved a teddy. You can get one according to your budget. Your partner might love it. You can also get some other stuff toy if you are looking for something to gift your male companion. Stuffed dog toys are another option to add to the list.

2. A teddy locket

You can get your partner a locket if you are not very convinced with the price at which you get a teddy. Teddies can prove to be expensive, so a teddy locket is a much more affordable choice. It is also portable and you will not have a tough time wrapping it either.

3. Teddy characters

Teddy characters will add variety to your gift. This is not something that every lover will think of. There are a number of adorable characters like Winnie-the-Pooh, Rupert Bear, and Yogi Bear. These toys are also easily available at a number of gift shops. The most widely available teddy bear gifts are the ones that feature in cartoon series, We Bare Bears.

4. A grand card

This option might sound a little cliché but will pass as a thoughtful gift. Greeting cards are overfly used but you can totally add a unique touch to it with a handwritten note. Put some thought and write a poem or a four liner and hit the bull’s eye.

Image Courtesy: Canva

