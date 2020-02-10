The Debate
What Day Is After Teddy Day? What You Need To Know About Promise Day

Festivals

Valentine's week is here. People are celebrating with their significant others. What Day is after teddy day? Read on to know about Promise day.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
what day is after teddy day

Valentine's week is already underway. After Teddy Day that was celebrated on February 10, the next day that is February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day. As the name suggests, on this day, partners and lovers promise to stay together and express their undying love for each other. Promise Day is celebrated every year after Teddy day. 

What Day is after teddy day?

The day after Teddy Day is Promise Day. Even if you do not believe in the concept of Promise Day, it is never a bad idea to remind your loved ones about how you feel, from time to time. A well-thought message would not only be sweet but would also never hurt anyone. 

Promise Day - the importance 

Promises are vital in any relationship. This day is included in Valentine's week so that lovers can promise undying love, care, togetherness in a relationship and hoping that they would do their best to keep them. Promise day also tests the love and care of a person towards you. When it comes to married couples, this is a special day which gives them an opportunity to renew their vows and commitment to each other. Not just couples, but one can celebrate this day with dear one and show them, extra love, by giving him or her a token of promise.

Make a lifelong promise and celebrate the day in the best possible way. Promises are not to be taken lightly. And if you give your word, you need to do everything in your power to keep it. Make this year's Promise Day grand by making a promise and not breaking it.

