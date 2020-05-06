What Is Buddha Purnima? Why Do We Celebrate Buddha Purnima? Learn Here

Buddha Purnima is considered to be the biggest religious festival celebrated majorly by the Buddhist community. The festival is also enjoyed by people across the entire country. Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 7 and according to the auspicious time, the festival will begin at 7.44 pm on May 6 and end at 4.14 pm on May 7. A number of reputed identities including President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh have created various messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Read more about to know why do we celebrate Buddha Purnima.

Why do we celebrate Buddha Purnima?

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. On this specific day in 563 BC, Buddha was born in the form of Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu. It is believed that Gautam Buddha attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and then went into "nirvana" at the age of 80 in 483 BC. Every year on this day, devotees who have embraced Buddhism in India pay a visit to the common Viharas in order to celebrate the festival. The festival is about praying with the purest of feelings, and adapting to the things Buddhism stands for - peace, non-violence and harmony. A number of people also share quotes and messages of Buddha Purnima. We have a list of quotes and greeting to send on Buddha Purnima. Here are some Buddha Purnima quotes and greetings.

Buddha Purnima wishes

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. - Buddha

The wise ones fashioned speech with their thought, sifting it as grain is sifted through a sieve - Buddha

Do not overrate what you have received, nor envy others. He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind - Buddha

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. -Buddha

To understand everything is to forgive everything - Buddha

An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea - Buddha

No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path. - Buddha

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared. - Buddha

On the auspicious occasion of

Buddha Purnima

I wish that you may find rays

of hope & your life is enlightened by the

divine grace of Lord Buddha!

Happy Buddha Purnima!!!

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima away the darkness of ignorance, bigotry, and hatred and herald an era of contentment peace and enlightenment for the world! Heartiest Greetings on this day Happy Buddha Jayanti!!

In the burst of illumination he discovered the meaning of existence and became Lord Buddha Warm Greetings on Buddha Jayanti…

May Lord Buddha’s preachings for right conduct, right motive, right speech, right effort, right resolve, right livelihood, right attention and right meditation… help us to eradicate evil and suffering from this world.

