What Is Earth Hour Day? Details About Significance And Observance Of The Day

One of the biggest international environmental activities Earth Hour Day 2021 will be celebrated this year on March 27, 2021. Individuals, businesses and leaders from all over the world will be coming together to preserve some energy by participating in the event. The event was introduced by World Wide Fund, WWF in 2007. As Earth Hour Day will be observed tomorrow, a lot of people have been curious to know what is Earth Hour Day. Here is a look at the Earth Hour Day significance and when will be the Earth Hour 2021 this year.

What is Earth Hour Day?

Earth Hour Day 2021 is being observed on March 27 this year. The day is an annual observance where people from all over the world switch off all the electricity consumption for 60 minutes. Therefore it is called Earth Hour. This year the Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on March 27 at 8.30 PM according to the local time.

The movement helps in saving huge power consumption all over the world. The aim of the day is to throw some light on nature, climate change and sustainable development all over the world. The official website of Earth Hour Day reads as, “bring together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change. With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature's destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature.” Here is a look at the Earth Hour Day significance.

Earth Hour Day significance

Every year since 2007, millions of people take part in the global event to raise awareness about climate change. The day holds great significance as it calls for actions on various roles and ways that people can act on to raise awareness about the importance of nature. As taking part in the day is simple, the day is observed by millions of people in various countries. Switching off the electricity for an hour all over the world also helps in reducing the carbon footprints and saves energy too. This year many iconic landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Tokyo Skytree, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, â€‹the Colosseum in Rome, Rova of Antananarivo in Madagascar, â€‹UAP Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi, Sydney Opera House, Niagara Falls, Taipei 101 and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore will be switching off their lights in a symbolic gesture of support on the night of Earth Hour. This year the majority of the events will be held virtually because of the pandemic.

