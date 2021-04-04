What Is Easter Egg Hunt? Celebrate The Festival At Home With These Creative Ideas

Quick links:
What is Easter egg hunt? (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Easter being an important festival for Christians has seen various additions to the way it's celebrated over the years. The Easter Egg hunt is slowly starting to become a worldwide phenomenon. Previously celebrated in localities, the easter eggs games are now catching the attention of tech giants like Snapchat and Amazon that are actively trying to incorporate them into the digital world and popularizing them even further. If you're one to wonder what the trend is about, here's everything you need to know about Easter Egg Hunt along with some crazy Egg Hunt ideas in case you're wanting to throw a last-minute party.
As far as traditions go, Easter Egg Hunt is a fairly new concept added to elevate the celebrations of an already jolly day. The game is often played outdoor, with each participant made to search for eggs of varying colours and sizes, each honing bonuses of their own. These eggs are painted and decorated overnight, which calls for another recreational activity on its own.
These eggs could be made of chocolates, candies, plastics, foil, and each of them will account for varying points. The participant with the largest number of easter eggs collection will take the prize home. All in all, it's a fun activity that leaves everybody happy at the end of the day as each participant gets to take the egg-shaped candies home along with the belief of good luck attached to it.
The meaning behind the symbolism of eggs is to do with its deeper sense of fertility. As many may know, eggs are representative of a new life. And as Jesus Christ was resurrected on this day, the symbol of the egg holds greater relevance to it. Now, to make the Happy Easter 2021 celebrations even better, the following egg hunt ideas can be incorporated.