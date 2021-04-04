What Is Easter Egg Hunt? Celebrate The Festival At Home With These Creative Ideas

Easter being an important festival for Christians has seen various additions to the way it's celebrated over the years. The Easter Egg hunt is slowly starting to become a worldwide phenomenon. Previously celebrated in localities, the easter eggs games are now catching the attention of tech giants like Snapchat and Amazon that are actively trying to incorporate them into the digital world and popularizing them even further. If you're one to wonder what the trend is about, here's everything you need to know about Easter Egg Hunt along with some crazy Egg Hunt ideas in case you're wanting to throw a last-minute party.

What is Easter Egg Hunt?

As far as traditions go, Easter Egg Hunt is a fairly new concept added to elevate the celebrations of an already jolly day. The game is often played outdoor, with each participant made to search for eggs of varying colours and sizes, each honing bonuses of their own. These eggs are painted and decorated overnight, which calls for another recreational activity on its own.

These eggs could be made of chocolates, candies, plastics, foil, and each of them will account for varying points. The participant with the largest number of easter eggs collection will take the prize home. All in all, it's a fun activity that leaves everybody happy at the end of the day as each participant gets to take the egg-shaped candies home along with the belief of good luck attached to it.

The meaning behind the symbolism of eggs is to do with its deeper sense of fertility. As many may know, eggs are representative of a new life. And as Jesus Christ was resurrected on this day, the symbol of the egg holds greater relevance to it. Now, to make the Happy Easter 2021 celebrations even better, the following egg hunt ideas can be incorporated.

Try the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt. A true social media enthusiast would already have an idea of what this is about. The messaging app has started its own digital trail of Easter egg hunt that can be played at home just by using their virtual map. Since not everyone would appreciate the idea of going digital on this occasion, the Easter eggs hunt can simply be recreated at home with existing appliances and goodies. Simply hide paper-cut eggs or chocolates at odd places in the house and get the party started. Another fun game stemming from the essence of the hunt is the Easter Egg Bowling game. Take a bunch of coloured eggs along with one white egg. The white egg should be placed on one side of the corner and should be regarded as a benchmark. Each contestant will get assembled eggs of their favourite colours in a basket. Whoever throws their eggs the closest to the white ball is considered the winner of the game.

Image Source: Shutterstock