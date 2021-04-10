What Is Encourage A Young Writer Day? Details About The National Day Celebrated In The US

Encourage a Young Writer Day is celebrated in the US on April 10th each year. On this day, young authors across the United States are encouraged to write a story, poem, or any form of writing. It allows teachers and elders to help young writers use their imagination to create a story. However, the origin of the day remains unknown.

Here are a few ways to encourage a young writer

Give them a journal – A journal provides space for daily writing. One can feel like writing about something anytime and anywhere, so keeping a journal handy will benefit. Journals are a space where writers can stretch their wings unjudged.

Help with sources – Offer them with leads, random bits of inspiration can come from unlikely sources and generate results. One of the methods can be by offering them writing prompts that are easily available everywhere.

Encourage them to write about anything – Encourage them to write about anything they like. One may feel like writing about a fictional character or a real-life superhero. Allow free writing which will cross boundaries of restricted writeups and allow them to find their style.

Encourage them to read – Reading helps to discover and find out unexpected information. The more one reads, their experience with writing will improve. Reading also helps to explore new words, improve vocabulary and more.

Create a group – Creating a young writer’s group will help in brainstorming. One can know more about their write up from the reader’s point of view and receive feedback from peers.

A look at Encourage A Young Writer Day wishes

Happy National Encourage A Young Writer Day to the young writer present in all.

Happy National Encourage A Young Writer Day to the people who might be the writers but come as a supporter or helping hand for the young writers and helped them to put their thoughts into action.

Happy National Encourage A Young Writer Day to the successful writers. The day tells you all to support the young ones and try to proofread their mistakes.

You try to be a part of the day by your self. Warm wish your self – Happy National Encourage A Young Writer Day.

(Promo Image Source: Shutterstock)