The day before Valentine’s Day, February 13, is celebrated as Galentine’s Day. As the name suggests, the day is observed to celebrate female friendships before the day that celebrates romantic love. While the day has caught up in trends due to the boom in social media, it has been around in essence for quite some time.



What is the origin of Galentine’s day?

The term Galentine's Day was popularised by the TV show Parks and Recreation, where the character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, hosts an annual Galentine's Day brunch for her female friends. Since then, the concept has taken off, with women around the world embracing the idea of celebrating their friendships.

Why do you need to celebrate Galentine’s Day?

Galentine's Day serves as a reminder to appreciate and celebrate the supportive and empowering relationships between women. It provides an opportunity to recognize the importance of friendship in our lives and to express gratitude for the companionship, understanding, and solidarity that female friends provide.

Female friendships play a crucial role in women's lives, offering support, encouragement, and companionship through life's ups and downs. Research has shown that strong social connections can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being, and friendships between women often provide a unique source of empathy and understanding.

How to celebrate Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day serves as the perfect opportunity to gather the girls and host a get together.

Host a Galentine's brunch

Organise a brunch gathering with your closest female friends. Whether you meet at a restaurant, someone's home, or even virtually, brunch provides the perfect setting to catch up, share stories, laugh, and enjoy delicious food and drinks together.

Exchange small gifts

Consider exchanging small gifts or tokens of appreciation with your gal pals. These gifts don't have to be extravagant; they can be simple yet thoughtful gestures that show how much you value your friendship. Ideas include handwritten notes, flowers, chocolates, or personalised trinkets.

Plan a girls night out (or in)

If brunch isn't your style, plan a girls' night out (or in) instead. You could go dancing, see a movie, have a spa night, or simply enjoy each other's company with a cosy night filled with movies, snacks, and shared memories.

Write love letters to each other

Take some time during your Galentine's celebration to write heartfelt letters to each other expressing what you love and appreciate about one another. These letters can serve as beautiful keepsakes and reminders of the bond you share.