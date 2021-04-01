What Is Good Friday? Learn About Good Friday History And Its Significance Today

Good Friday is a day of extreme significance for the Christian communities around the world. The day carries a great deal of history and sorrow as it is considered to be the day Jesus Christ was crucified. This day is followed up with Easter as Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ from the dead. Why is it called Good Friday? Is there more to the day than what is passed down in theory? Let's learn about Good Friday history and its significance today.

What is Good Friday? Good Friday History

According to the Bible, on this day, the royal soldiers, led by Judas Iscariot, arrested the son of God in order to be interrogated by the high priest, Caiaphas. Judas Iscariot was previously a devotee of Jesus but betrayed him after being bribed. Following the interrogation, the high priest condemned Jesus for blasphemy and ordered for the sentence of death. Jesus was asked to carry the cross to the site of execution at Cavalry, where he was then crucified and put to death.

Although this day is popularly known as Good Friday, people also describe it as Holy Friday, Black Friday, Sorrowful Friday and Great Friday. Good Friday is celebrated so that the followers of Christ remember his ultimate sacrifice for the welfare of humanity. People often wonder why the word Good precedes Friday if it was the day that Jesus was crucified. The Oxford English Dictionary states that "Good" in it is interpreted as "Holy".

Good Friday Significance

Traditionally, Christians gather in the Church on this day to pay respect to Jesus by typically holding a service in the noontime. That is because it is believed that it was during the noontime that Jesus was put to suffer. Many devotees even observe fast during this day. If not for fasting, Christians are restricted from eating meat on this day. Good Friday is commemorated in various ways around the world. For instance, in the Philippines and Italy, believers carry out grand processions.

As for Roman Catholics, no mass is held on Good Friday although there a small service is usually conducted with Holy Communion. Good Friday 2021 falls on April 2nd this time. Taking cognizance of the recent turn of events stemming from COVID-19, many churches have laid restrictions on religious gatherings.

Image Source: Shutterstock