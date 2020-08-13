What Is International Lefthanders Day? See Its History, Siginificance & How Its Celebrated

August 13th is celebrated as International left-handers day all over the world. The day is observed to celebrate the uniqueness as well as the differences of the left-handers as compared to right-handers. The International Lefthanders day was first observed on August 13th, 1976 but it gained official International status on August 13, 1997. This International Day gives the world an opportunity to tell one's family and friends about the perks of being a left-hander, and also raise awareness about the issues left-handers face as the world we live is designed for right-handers.

International lefthanders day history

To raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed, Dean R Campbell, who was the founder of the Left-Handers International Inc, first observed this day in 1976. After then every year the day was observed on August 13th and was later declared as an International Day by the official Left-Hander's Day Club on August 13, 1997. Every year since then, many left-handers from all over the world take to social media and share the challenges or the inconveniences that they have experienced in their life as well as talk about the famous left-handed personalities in the world and take pride in being a left-handed themselves.

International lefthanders day meaning

According to an article in the Telegraph, Left handedness was anciently actually considered to be possessed by devil back in the middle ages. While in later years, some lefties were also forced by their parents and school teachers to write by their right hands. The day is observed internationally so as to bring awareness about the natural occurrence of a left-handed person and advocate people about the issues they face in the modern world starting from using right-handed scissors to writing in spiral notebooks to playing musical instruments as well.

International lefthanders day celebration

International lefthanders day can be celebrated by using social media and spreading out the word about this day for the left-handed people.

One can even educate a right-handed person about what it's like to be left-handed, and give them tasks to do using their left-hand and thus create awareness about the issues faced by the lefties.

On the occasion, one can invite their left-handed friends for a meal and try doing everything by your left hand and even take photos of the occasions and tag your left-handed buddies using some popular hashtags on the same day.

Create awareness about famous left-handed celebrities including U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as musicians like Paul McCartney or Jimi Hendrix. There are many famous personalities who are left-handed including Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga, Babe Ruth and Sandy Koufax.

