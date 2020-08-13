What Is International Lefthanders Day? See Its History, Siginificance & How Its Celebrated

August 13th is celebrated as International left-handers day all over the world. The day is observed to celebrate the uniqueness as well as the differences of the left-handers as compared to right-handers. The International Lefthanders day was first observed on August 13th, 1976 but it gained official International status on August 13, 1997. This International Day gives the world an opportunity to tell one's family and friends about the perks of being a left-hander, and also raise awareness about the issues left-handers face as the world we live is designed for right-handers.
To raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed, Dean R Campbell, who was the founder of the Left-Handers International Inc, first observed this day in 1976. After then every year the day was observed on August 13th and was later declared as an International Day by the official Left-Hander's Day Club on August 13, 1997. Every year since then, many left-handers from all over the world take to social media and share the challenges or the inconveniences that they have experienced in their life as well as talk about the famous left-handed personalities in the world and take pride in being a left-handed themselves.
According to an article in the Telegraph, Left handedness was anciently actually considered to be possessed by devil back in the middle ages. While in later years, some lefties were also forced by their parents and school teachers to write by their right hands. The day is observed internationally so as to bring awareness about the natural occurrence of a left-handed person and advocate people about the issues they face in the modern world starting from using right-handed scissors to writing in spiral notebooks to playing musical instruments as well.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock