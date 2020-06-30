What Is Joke Day? Know About Its History, Significance, And Other Details

International Joke Day falls on July 1. It is a day to say some jokes out loud and to make people all around laugh or giggle. It is scientifically proven that laughing has many great benefits and keeps people's minds and bodies healthy and young. But do you know everything about this Joke Day? Find out below:

Joke Day History

Be it any kind of joke, these are sure to leave the audience giggling and happy this Joke Day. But where did it all start? Though there isn't any specific date or historical event as such, Joke Day roots can be traced back to the United States. It officially gained its popularity in the country and led to its celebration worldwide. But jokes have always been significantly present throughout ages. The Greeks, specifically Palamedes, used to joke a lot as well and have many famous jokes attributed to them.

Joke Day Significance

Like Joke Day history, its significance is not very specific either. But the basic guidelines are that the day is to celebrate jokes and make sure that you make a person around laugh or giggle. The idea is to spread happiness through jokes and to bring people together in that process as well. Jokes are very important in people's lives. They not only lighten the mood but keep all healthy and in a positive mood.

How to celebrate Joke Day?

1. Make someone laugh

The easiest way to celebrate Joke Day is to make someone laugh. That someone can be a co-worker, a friend or family. The simple idea is that the day should be filled with laughter and positivity and everyone should share a few jokes. If the jokes can't be said in person then they can be shared but it is essential to share jokes, virtually or in person.

2. Support Live Comedy

Even though the country in a lockdown phase, the easiest way to celebrate Joke Day is to support all the live comedy happening online. One can log on to their computer and look for live shows and support local comedians and have a good time.

A few jokes to celebrate the day

’You’re a high-priced lawyer! If I give you 500 dollars, will you answer two questions?’

‘Absolutely! What’s the second question?’

A guy phones the local hospital and yells, ‘You’ve gotta send help! My wife’s in labour!’

The nurse says, ‘Calm down. Is this her first child?’

He replies, ‘No! This is her husband!’

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock