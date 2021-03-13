What Is Karadaiyan Nombu? Know About The Significance Of This Day And The Vrat Recipe

Karadaiyan Nombu is an Indian festival that is observed in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. The festival is observed by married women, who pray for the well-being of their spouses. It is similar to the Savitri puja that is celebrated in many Indian states. This year the day falls on March 14, 2021. Read on to know more about Karadaiyan Nombu, its significance and the recipe used for the preparation of a special dish on this day.

What is Karadaiyan Nombu?

As reported in apnisanskriti portal, Karadaiyan Nombu is observed on the last day of Maasi Masam, this festival marks the transition of Sun into Pisces from Aquarius. The day thus marks the transition between two Tamil months, Panguni and Massi. Married women keep the fast for the well being and long life of their husbands by worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi and Goddess Parvati. Even unmarried girls keep the vrat to get an ideal life partner in future. Women observe a fast on this day and prepare a special feast for the occasion.

Karadaiyan Nombu significance

The word ‘Karadai’ refers to ‘a holy dish' and ‘nombu’ means ‘fast.’ According to the legend, Savitri, the daughter of Kind Asrapathi wanted to marry Satyavan. However, Satyavan had a curse that said that he would die within a marriage, despite knowing this Savithri married Sathyavan. Knowing that she had to complete the penance for her husband, she offered durwa grass, peepal leaves to the deities, as well as prepared a dish made of wild rice and to dal, aka Kara Adai in Tamil. As the last day of Sathyavan approached, the lord of death came. Being pleased with Savitri's devotion, the lord of death wanted to grant her a boon. She then expressed that she wanted to be the mother of 100 children. Yama realised that to fulfil Savitri's wish he would have to spare Sathyavan's life. He then granted her wish thus sparing Sathyavan's life. The devotees have since then observed a fast on this day, as a remembrance of Satyvan and Savitri.

Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham Timing in 2021 is from March 14, 6:40 AM to March 14, 6:09 PM

Karadaiyan Nombu recipe

The dish prepared on this day is called Karadai Nombu Adai. Karadai is made of rice flour, grated coconut, soaked white kidney beans, green chillies, water and salt. The batter is then steamed for cooking it. Another recipe uses the same ingredients, but jaggery is replaced by salt. The dish is then served with white butter. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021.