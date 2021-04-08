What Is National Day Of Silence? Honouring The Message Of This Day

National Day of Silence is observed in April each year as a movement against the harassment and bullying of individuals identifying with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) community. As the name suggests, students protesting for this movement typically take a day-long vow of silence to symbolically represent how the students from the LGBTQ+ community were silenced throughout the years. Since it is typically celebrated on the second Friday of April, National Day of Silence 2021 will fall on April 23 this time. Here's some more information about this national holiday.

What is National Day of Silence? National Day of Silence History

The first seeds of this movement were sown in 1966 by the students belonging to the University of Virginia. It was initially identified as a class-project formed on non-violent protesting. Created by then-student Maria Pulzetti, the aim of this protest was to bring to light the circumstances that the LGBTQ+ community have to grow through, typically being waved off or silenced by their parents and being turned a blind eye to by the administration.

Owing to its success in the University with an attendance of over 100 students, this movement became a national phenomenon the following year. The National Day of Silence spread across schools, colleges and workspaces in the United States. In 2000, GLSEN, which is one of the largest LGBTQ education networks in the USA, recognised this movement and adopted this day as a national holiday. In 2008, GLSEN recorded the highest number of participants with close to 8000 schools winding to the streets.

National Day of Silence Significance - How to celebrate National Day of Silence this year?

To symbolically represent the silence hurled at LGBTQ+ students, people participating in the protest typically stick tapes on their mouths. Some also draw the letter X on their hands to mark the day. At the end of the day, all the participants together break their vow by taking part in rallies or attending/dispensing speeches. The Day of Silence is also observed in countries like New Zealand and Singapore. Since not much can be done this year due to the recent turn of events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, students are advised to attend virtual seminars and start conversations about this day on social media instead of taking part in a protest.

