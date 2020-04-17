What Is National Lineman Appreciation Day? How Is This Day Celebrated?

Every year on April 18, National Lineman Appreciation Day has been celebrated as an honour for the men and women who work around the clock to keep the power going. This festival is usually celebrated all over the US and has been in action since 2013. Each and everyone needs power to function and most likely, a lineman is responsible for supplying the power to us. The power is supplied from a power plant, through a grid crisscrossing around the whole country both above and underground and right up to the meters on our homes, these men and women build and maintain the system that keeps our nation running. Read more to know what is National Lineman Appriciation Day 2020.

How to celebrate national lineman appreciation day 2020?

It is not necessary to know a lineman in order to celebrate this day. One can easily participate by giving a shoutout on to any linemen on their social media. One can celebrate the day by thanking their local linemen by using hashtags like #NationalLinemanAppreciationDay and #thankalineman on various social media sites. A huge number have tuned in to their social media accounts to wish the people responsible for their power on lineman appreciation day 2020. Here are some of those tweets.

Though we are living in a time of uncertainty, our linemen are ALWAYS there for you. Thank you to our linemen for being there when it matters most. They are your hometown heroes that work hard to keep the power on and people safe. #ThankALineman Photo credits: @MS_Power pic.twitter.com/SkvwgXdFco — MSPSCBrentBailey (@MPSCBrentBailey) April 16, 2020

Saturday is National Lineman Appreciation Day, a day to say thanks to the hard-working linemen who keep the lights on in our homes and neighborhoods. We appreciate their dedication every day. #thankalineman pic.twitter.com/imNMl8o3xc — Columbia River PUD (@crpudUtility) April 16, 2020

Saturday is National Lineman Appreciation Day! We want to say thank you to all the men and women who performed, and continue to perform, this dangerous work that keeps our lights on. #TBT #ThankALineman #ThankALineWorker pic.twitter.com/TWFRvkACzY — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) April 16, 2020

