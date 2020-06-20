What Is National Selfie Day? Find Out Why This Day Is Celebrated

National Selfie Day is celebrated every year on June 21, 2020. Cell phones and social media have transformed our lives beyond any measure or comparison. With the advent of social media platforms like Instagram, that invoke the photogenic self hidden in all of us, selfies have become more popular than ever. Here is everything you need to know about National Selfie Day.

What is National Selfie Day?

National Selfie Day is celebrated every year by people across the world. All you basically have to do to participate in the national selfie day celebration, is click a picture yourself and post it on social media, mainly Instagram and add #NationalSelfieDay in the caption. You can also nominate your friends and relatives to participate in National Selfie Day celebration on social media.

Here is peek into the History of Selfie

Selfies are the most recent form of self-portraiture, but self-portraiture is a timeless art. Since the invention of the film camera in 1885, humans have been drawn the allure of their own image. The first-ever Selfie in the world was created by Robert Cornelius, an American chemist, who also became the founding father of photography.

In 1839, Cornelius had to sit still for 10-15 minutes to create the first intentional self-portrait. He used the daguerreotype method for creating his selfie, which was the first commercially successful photographic process. Since then artists and photographers kept on defining and redefining self-portraiture for years. However, the scenario changed in 2002 when mobile phones with cameras became widely available. Suddenly everyone who owns a phone with a camera could become a self-portraiture artist. But smartphones with improved camera megapixels took this to a whole another level.

Amongst millennials, the term selfie and the concept became more widespread after Selfie song and the video was released by Chainsmokers in 2014. It was around the same time that Instagram was becoming wildly popular among millennials. Selfies aren't just as means of self-portraiture any more, people the front camera from their phones for huddled group photos as well. Hence, selfies along with the ability to view, like and comment, became a widespread phenomenon.

Here are 5 facts about Selfie’s that will blow your mind:

You can let someone else take your Selfie. This kind of photography is called Posies among the millennials, the picture is usually taken by someone else, and the person in front of the camera just has to pose. Selfies aren’t as popular as we think they are, the majority of photos posted on social media aren’t selfies. Instead, they are pictures of things like monuments, food, and social gatherings. As per the reports of a media portal, Selfie was 2013’s word of the year. Selfies, specifically selfie sticks, have been banned in several popular tourist destinations including Disneyland parks, certain music festivals and museums.

