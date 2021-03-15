What Is National Vaccination Day In India? Why Is National Vaccination Day Celebrated?

The COVID-19 pandemic has once more shone a light on the importance of vaccinations. There have been more than 26 lakh deaths from the COVID-19 all across the world. The National Vaccination day is coming up in India and it's coming at the perfect time, as vaccines for COVID 19 are being rolled out for the masses. Read on to know more about the National Vaccination Day's History.

National Vaccine Day History

In India, National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year on March 16. The day is widely known as National Immunisation Day. The National Vaccination Day was first observed on March 16, 1995. On this day, the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in India in the year 1995. The initiative to eradicate polio from India started with the Pulse Polio Campaign that was launched by the government.

Under this very extensive program, 2 drops of Oral Polio vaccine was given to all children younger than the ages of 5. Ever since this program, cases of Polio slowly dwindled and eventually came to a halt. In 2014, India was declared as Polio free. Over the last couple of decades, vaccines have become an integral tool in fighting dangerous and highly fatal diseases such as Tetanus, Polio, TB and have saved millions, if not billions.

National Vaccination Significance

The importance of vaccination in today's world cannot be overstated. Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent fatal and dangerous diseases known to man. Extensive vaccination campaigns across the world have resulted in the eradication of highly infectious and dangerous diseases like smallpox, measles, tetanus from major parts of the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, vaccination saves between 2-3 million lives per year. Now, that COVID is here, the government is taking steps to ensure that the vaccines for COVID 19 reach the people who need them. People above the age of 60 have started getting the vaccine across the country. Even people above the age of 45 who are at risk from COVID due to underlying conditions have been made privy to the vaccines.

Is Today National Vaccination Day?

Vaccination day is on March 16 every year. The government creates an awareness campaign and helps people realise the importance of vaccinations. As citizens, the people should also do their part and help the uneducated folk to become aware of the importance of vaccinations.