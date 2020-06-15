What Is Pride Month? When Is Pride Month? Know All About Its History

The LGBTQIA community celebrates the month of June as Pride Month. The intention is to take to the streets to create awareness and a sense of solidarity amongst the community. Even though this year the parades could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LGBTQIA community has taken the digital mode of celebrating pride month.

Even Instagram included many features to virtually celebrate pride month by including rainbow hashtags, story rings, stickers, and an AR effect as well. For the unversed, LGBTQIA refers to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual.

What is Pride Month? When is Pride month?

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world. This is the time when the LGBTQ+ communities from all over the world come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. Pride Month is also considered to be a month to create awareness and showing a sense of solidarity amongst the LGBTQ+ communities.

Pride month history

The start of the pride month happened when a policeman raided a bar in New York's Greenwich Village. The name of the gay bar was Stonewall Inn. The incident happened during the 1960s and was considered to be a usual occurrence during that time. The police often used to raid gay bars that hosted gay men and women. But this one time, the customers decided to resist the arrest and started protesting.

Soon, the issue between the patrons of the bar and the police grew so big that the incident was thereafter called the Stonewall uprising. This rioting later led to the month of June being marked as Pride Month. The first-ever pride march occurred one year after the Stonewall Uprising, which had occurred on June 28, 1969.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Pride month celebration

The LGBTQ community is moving online to celebrate Pride Month this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. From dance parties to fun challenges and workshops, the Pride Month is normally actively celebrated with inclusions of parades, marches, public gatherings, and events. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Pride Month.

First pride march? Origin of the rainbow flag

The credit for the name 'pride' to represent the LGBTQIA community is given to Brenda Howard, who is a bisexual New York activist. She organised the first pride parade to mark the 1 year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

The credit for the rainbow flag that represents the LGBTQIA community signifies the diversity of the community. Artist and designer Gilbert Baker made the rainbow flag to represent the diverse community for the pride celebrations in 1978.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock