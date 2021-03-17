What Is Saint Patrick's Day? Details About Its History And Significance

Saint Patrick's Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world today on March 17. The day holds a greater cultural and religious importance and it is celebrated on the same day annually. The day is considered the death date of Saint Patrick. He was the foremost patron saint of Ireland. As Saint Patrick's Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world, a lot of people have been curious to know about what is Saint Patrick's Day and Saint Patrick's Day history. For all the people who are wondering about Saint Patrick's Day, here is everything you need to know.

What is Saint Patrick's Day?

Saint Patrick's Day is an official Christian feast day in honour of Saint Patrick who was a patron saint of Ireland. The day was originally celebrated with religious feasts and services. The day commemorates the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and also celebrates the Irish culture and heritage in general. The day is usually celebrated with public parades and festivals with people wearing green outfits and highlighting shamrocks. The Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol were lifted for the day which paved the way for the drinking celebrations amongst the people on a large scale. Here is a look at Saint Patrick's Day history.

Saint Patrick's Day history

The day is Saint Patrick's death anniversary. It falls during the Christian season of Lent. The Irish families would usually attend the church in the morning and then celebrate the day during the afternoon. Saint Patrick lived during the fifth century. He was born in Roman Britain and was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave at the age of 16. He escaped from there but later returned to Ireland and was credited for bringing Christianity to its people. After his death, the mythology surrounding his life spread in the Irish culture and he became Ireland's foremost saint. He is well known for explaining the Holy Trinity of the father, son and the holy spirit by using the native Irish clover, the shamrock. Here is a look at the Saint Patrick's Day significance.

Saint Patrick's Day significance

Saint Patrick's Day holds a greater significance among people all over the world and especially in Ireland as he is considered to be responsible to bring Christianity to Ireland. The day became a secular celebration all over the world when it reached the United States and other countries with the Irish immigrants. Feasts and religious celebrations are held to honour Saint Patrick and his contribution to Christianity in Ireland. The Irish people all over the world celebrate the day as an ode to their heritage and culture too.

