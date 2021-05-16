What Is Shavuot? How Is It Celebrated? Find Out All About The Jewish Festival

Quick links:
Shavuot is a Jewish festival celebrated every year. In English, Shavuot is translated to "weeks". The holiday of Shavuot usually falls on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan which falls between May 15 to June 14 of the Gregorian calendar. Shavuot is celebrated fifty days after the festival of Passover or Pesach. According to the Bible, Shavuot marks the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel. Shavuot commemorates the day when the Children of Israel were given the Torah on Mount Sinai after they were freed from the enslavement of the Pharoah. After Shavuot, they became a nation committed to services of the God.
Shavuot is celebrated by the Jewish communities all over the world. The people visit the synagogues and listen to the ten commandments. Food items made out of milk are a customary preparation as the milk is considered as the symbol of the Torah, which nourished the people directly. The Jews also often stay up late to read and learn the Book of Ruth. They decorate their homes and synagogues with flowers and greenery. The popular greeting for Shavuot is "Chag Sameach" which means Happy Holiday. Shavuot was originally an agricultural festival that marks the beginning of the wheat harvest.
Here are a few greetings that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Shavuot this year.