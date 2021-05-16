What Is Shavuot? How Is It Celebrated? Find Out All About The Jewish Festival

Shavuot is a Jewish festival celebrated every year. In English, Shavuot is translated to "weeks". The holiday of Shavuot usually falls on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan which falls between May 15 to June 14 of the Gregorian calendar. Shavuot is celebrated fifty days after the festival of Passover or Pesach. According to the Bible, Shavuot marks the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel. Shavuot commemorates the day when the Children of Israel were given the Torah on Mount Sinai after they were freed from the enslavement of the Pharoah. After Shavuot, they became a nation committed to services of the God.

How is Shavuot celebrated?

Shavuot is celebrated by the Jewish communities all over the world. The people visit the synagogues and listen to the ten commandments. Food items made out of milk are a customary preparation as the milk is considered as the symbol of the Torah, which nourished the people directly. The Jews also often stay up late to read and learn the Book of Ruth. They decorate their homes and synagogues with flowers and greenery. The popular greeting for Shavuot is "Chag Sameach" which means Happy Holiday. Shavuot was originally an agricultural festival that marks the beginning of the wheat harvest.

Greetings for Shavuot

Here are a few greetings that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Shavuot this year.

It is the day to feel blessed and rejoice as God provided us with land to live happily with our friends and loved ones. Best wishes to you on the eve of Shavuot.

We must celebrate this joyous occasion of Shavuot with love for our God as it was on this day we got a place which we can call our motherland. Chag Sameach!

Celebrate this beautiful and auspicious occasion with your friends and family. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Shavuot.

Rejoice and honour the day when the children of Israel got transformed into a beautiful nation. Have a feast-full Shavuot with your friends and family.

It is the time to offer our harvest to our God and request his blessings on this prosperous occasion of Shavuot. Have a memorable couple of days with your loved ones.

On the eve of Shavuot, Thank God and those special individuals who have cared for you and made you feel loved. Happy Shavuot to you!! Chag Sameach!

(Image: Shutterstock)