What Is St Patrick’s Day? Why Do People Celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

Saint Patrick's Day is celebrated every year on March 17. It is one of the most famous celebrations held in Ireland. There a lot of history behind why do we celebrate St Patrick’s Day and what is its importance. Take a look at some of the details about St Patrick's Day

What is St Patrick's day?

It is a religious day where thousands of people come together to march in Irish pride. It is a tradition to wear green during the celebrations. Not only the clothes but also the food that is available is green in colour, like green beer and green sweets. People begin to pinch the people whoever has not worn green on the day. But, do you know why is it celebrated? Let's find out.

Why we celebrate St Patrick's day?

Patrick was born in AD 387 in Britain. He was not an Irish but he was captured by Irish pagans when he was young. Patrick was taken to Ireland and where he worked as a slave for more than 5 years. He planned to escape from the place and so he did one day. Following that, he went back to his family but he wanted to take revenge from the pagans who were hurting the people of Ireland. Patrick went back and fought for the people of Ireland. He also became an Irish and today also the people of Ireland celebrate the day to thank Patrick. He died on March 17, 461, of a natural cause and that is why every year the day is celebrated to give a tribute to Patrick.

St Patrick’s Day 2020

This year, the parades and celebrations throughout Ireland have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, as public health experts warn against large gatherings. However, the day will be celebrated indoors to pay a tribute to St Patrick.

