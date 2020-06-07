What Is World Ocean Day 2020? Here's How It Will Be Celebrated

The World Ocean Day Day 2020, will be celebrated this year on June 8, 2020. The day is usually commemorated by several awareness campaigns and special initiatives to establish a sustainable conservation awareness on the protection as well as the preservation of the ocean. For those wondering, what is the theme of World Ocean Day 2020, here's some information about it.

The theme for the year 2019, was 'Gender And The Ocean.' Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UN World Oceans Day will be a free-all digital event which will be open to all and will be adhering to the World ocean day theme 2020.

The UN World Oceans Day program will be streamed on the official site of the organization that is on- UNWorldOceansDay.org/2020. It will start streaming from 10 am to 5 pm EDT (UTC- 4:00) on June 8, 2020. The UN World Oceans Day event will be produced in partnership with the non-profit organization, Oceanic Global. WIth respect to the World ocean day theme 2020, it will be aimed towards raising global awareness about the abundance which the ocean provides to humanity.

All about World Ocean Day 2020 theme

World Ocean Day theme 2020, which is, 'Innovation For a Sustainable Ocean' will lead to the UN World Oceans Day program to aim towards raising awareness amongst the individuals to adhere to their collective duty to use the resources of the ocean in a sustainable manner. Abiding by the World ocean day theme 2020, the highlights of the UN World Oceans Day program will include panels, keynote speeches, and presentations which will go on to involve scientists, business leaders, cultural innovators, youth leaders, and celebrities. With respect to the World ocean day theme 2020, they will be speaking as well as will be providing measures towards the sustainable utilization of the resources of the ocean.

Cara Delevigne will be one of the panelists to speak on the World Ocean Day theme 2020

The opening speech in the UN World Oceans Day program will be provided by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres along with President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande who will speak on the World ocean day theme 2020. Supermodel and Hollywood sensation, Cara Delevigne will also be one of the panelists to speak on the theme reportedly. The other speaks will also talk about the state of the ocean and how it will be affecting humankind.