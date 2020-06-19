What Is World Refugee Day 2020 Theme: All You Need To Know About It

Each and every year on June 20, across the globe, World Refugee Day is observed. As the name suggests, World Refugee Day is dedicated to raising awareness and draw one's attention to the existence of issues of migrants and refugees. World Refugee Day 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 2020 and the theme of world refugee day 2020 revolves around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic globally and problems of refugees. To know what is the theme of the World Refugee Day in 2020 exactly by the UN keep reading ahead.

What is the theme of World Refugee Day 2020?

A refugee or a migrant is someone who wanders from place to place and does not have a permanent home due to financial constraints and other factors. Another definition of the refugee is someone who has left his home or country due to the exploitation of human rights or to prevent himself/herself from the dangerous conditions in the native place, which could be a natural disaster as well. Such unfortunate circumstantial conditions lead to one leaving their homes and flee due to the terror of prosecution. The theme of World Refugee Day 2020 is "Every Action Counts"

The entire world is currently trapped and vulnerable due to the widespread outbreak of coronavirus. Hence, the World Refugee Day 2020 theme decided by the UN has taken the current situation into consideration as well. The World Refugee Day Theme 2020 says "Every Action Counts" which means today even refugees can do their bit to fight against COVID-19 pandemic and make a huge difference in the current health condition of the world.

The World Refugee Day theme 2020 also focuses that it is time to collaborate on every front be it religious, political, social or economical. As only if united we can fight Coronavirus together, and prevent more deaths. Also one needs to draw attention to the lives of refugees and migrants and support them in every way possible. Thus contribute to improve their lifestyle and help to create change and have an impact. The sole purpose should be to keep lakhs of refugees safe and sound, who are already dealing with a plethora of problems and are homeless. Take a look at some previous years World Refugee Day Themes as well-

Take A Step on World Refugee Day-2019

Now More Than Ever, We Need to Stand with Refugees-2018

Embracing Refugees to celebrate our Common Humanity-2017

We stand together with refugees-2016

With courage let us all combine-2015

Migrants and Refugees: Towards a Better World-2014

Take 1 minute to support a family forced to flee-2013

The World Refugee Day started back in the year 2000 by the United Nations General Assembly. The formation of this special day was done in order to safeguard the famous 1951 Refugee Convention and the 1967 Protocol, which aimed at protecting refugees on a global scale.