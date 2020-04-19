What Is Volunteer Recognition Day? Know Its Meaning And Significance

Volunteer Recognition Day is celebrated on April 20 of every year. Volunteer Recognition Day is observed to honour and respect all volunteers around the world, who are contributing their time and energy for the betterment of a society without expecting anything in return. These volunteers have dedicated a large part of their lives to help the needy. The volunteers assist in saving lives and are providing moral and financial support to improve the lives of millions of people. Given below is an elaboration of the meaning of Volunteer Recognisation Day and its history.

READ | Rhea Kapoor Thinks She Had 'tougher Journey' Than Aditya Chopra & Other Male-producers

What is Volunteer Recognition Day?

The origin of Volunteer Recognition Day is not known. Volunteers are people who have jeopardised their safety and life to provide support to others. Volunteering is a selfless activity, and it helps to upgrade the human quality of life. The people who work as a volunteer do not get any financial or material earnings in return; they generally do this activity to get a feeling of self-worth. And, on the other side, volunteering helps in skill development, and it is exciting and fulfilling.

READ | Supriya Pathak Recalls Pankaj Kapoor's Advice When She Was In A Dilemma To Sign 'Khichdi'

One such volunteer is Mother Theresa, a Catholic nun who spent a large part of her life in India caring and helping people suffering from tuberculosis, AIDS, and leprosy. Another example of a volunteer is Florence Nightingale, popularly known as the mother of modern nursing. She risked her life to take care of wounded soldiers in the Crimean War.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Sets Of 'Naseeb' With Rishi Kapoor; See Post

How to celebrate Volunteer Recognition Day 2020?

As many of us are pushed indoors, due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, we can still honour the volunteers who are working on the field to provide food and roof to people. By staying at home once can extend a hand of help to the ones who have risked their lives. You can also help donate to the organisation or welfare, which are working for the same. Also, use your social media handle to honour and respect the volunteers virtually.

READ | Rajkummar Rao Reminisces 'Newton' BTS Pics And Explains How The Lockdown Resembles It