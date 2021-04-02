What Is World Autism Awareness Day? Why Is It Important For People To Be Aware About It?

April 2 is recognised worldwide as World Autism Awareness Day, which is celebrated with the sole aim of spreading awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to the general public. Today, with the advent of the Internet and social media, it is easier to start conversations around ASD and keep people updated about it. This initiative also banks on the attributes of acceptance and kindness. Let's understand World Autism Awareness Day significance and history, and how you can do your bit by taking part in the celebrations.

What is World Autism Awareness Day?

Throughout centuries, persons with autism haven't been treated as equal. The majority of adults on the autism spectrum, even after regular treatments, are succumbed to unemployment and discrimination. With the COVID-19 pandemic setting in, the inequalities are all the more glaring today despite the efforts of the United Nations and several NGOs in spreading awareness about it.

For those who are not aware of the condition, autism is a lifelong developmental disability that stems from neurological conditions. This affects the way we communicate as well as how we make sense of the world around us. This means that the aspects that make up a human, like our unique body languages and cognitive thinking ability (processing language) that people almost always take for granted, are absent in a person with autism. Having said that, autism affects different people in different ways as it's a spectrum condition. Appropriate support and acceptance will allow people with autism to enjoy equal opportunities and encourage them to participate in society as they rightfully should be.

World Autism Awareness Day History and Significance

The resolution for World Autism Awareness Day was first passed on November 1, 2007, at the United Nations General Assembly. It was then adopted on December 18, 2007, without voting formalities as a supplement to previous UN initiatives in improving human rights. It is one of the only seven official health-based UN days.

1 in 100 people are born with autism and it's quite common. Therefore, it is important now more than ever to take part in the World Autism Awareness celebration by sharing as much information about it with your loved ones. It could be as simple as sharing an Instagram post today.

Image Source: Shutterstock