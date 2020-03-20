What Is World Down Syndrome Day And What Is The Purpose Of Socks On This Day?

In order to raise public awareness about the Down Syndrome, the United Nations General Assembly invites all the Member states, relevant organisations of the United Nations system and also other international organizations to observe World Down Syndrome Day.

What is World Down Syndrome Day?

The World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on March 21. World Down Syndrome Day is observed in order to raise awareness among people about Down Syndrome and educate people about this disorder. According to the United Nations, every year 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder called Down syndrome. The General Assembly in December 2011, declared that every year March 21 will be observed as World Down Syndrome Day. The assembly also decided that this day will be effective from the year 2012.

Also Read: Single Father Who Adopted Child With Down Syndrome Given 'Best Mommy Award' On Women's Day

What do World Down Syndrome Day socks represent?

On March 21, people become a part of the World Down Syndrome Day by wearing odd coloured socks. The socks need to be bright coloured. Wearing mismatched socks represent that every human being is different from one another. Wearing mismatched socks helps kids to embrace the differences in them as well as their friends. Down syndrome awareness is usually represented by wearing blue and yellow colours.

Also Read: Down Syndrome Abortion Fight In Ohio Takes Legal Twists

What is Down Syndrome?

Down Syndrome occurs when an individual is born with an extra partial copy of chromosome 21. Down Syndrome has always been a part of the human condition. Down syndrome exists in all regions across the globe. Down syndrome commonly results in variable effects on learning styles, health, and even physical characteristics.

World Down Syndrome Day 2020

World Down Syndrome day 2020 theme is "We Decide". The theme focuses on the people with Down Syndrome and how they should have full right on the decisions about the matters relating to or affecting their lives.

Watch the World Down Syndrome Day video here

Also Read: US: 15-year-old Model With Down Syndrome Wows Internet With Her Beauty

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Zack Gottsagen Is The First Academy Presenter With Down Syndrome