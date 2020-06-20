What Is World Giraffe Day? Know About Its Significance, Meaning And Celebration

People know of giraffes as the tallest animal in the world, famous for their long necks and spotted bodies. The Giraffe Conservation Foundation has set up June 21 as World Giraffe Day. This day is held to celebrate Giraffes all over the world. Read to know more about what is World Giraffe Day.

World Giraffe Day meaning and significance

World Giraffe Day is celebrated on June 21. There is a deep-rooted meaning behind why June 21 is chosen as World Giraffe Day. June 21 is the day of solstice of the year. Because of this, June 21 is the longest day or longest night.

There are approximately 111,000 giraffes remaining all over the world. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the conversation of Giraffes. Various zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies and conservation organisations in the world come together to organise events that share the knowledge and information about these loving animals.

(Source: Shutterstock)

World Giraffe Day significance and the plight of Giraffes

Giraffes have been suffering from a silent extinction. This has been occurring about the loss of their habitat due to urbanization, logging, farming, and growing human populations. There has been a large increase in agriculture, which has also led to the destruction of their habitats and homes. There is also the issue of illegal hunting, which has decreased their numbers terribly. Giraffes are poached for bush-meat and for trophies as well. Some species of giraffes are now listed under ‘critically endangered’ while some are even in the ‘near threatened’ list.

(Source: Shutterstock)

World Giraffe Day celebration

Giraffes are on the risk of becoming extinct if the exploitation of nature and animals continue in the same way. Thus, it has become very important to raise awareness about the same. World Giraffe Day facilitates the spread of knowledge and understanding of the importance of protecting giraffes. People must be educated on the grassroots level about what part the giraffe plays in the ecosystem and why the sustenance of these tall and loving animals must be one of the crucial criteria when it comes to animal conservation.

There are many NGOs and zoos that have provisions for a person to help with donations and making the lives of the giraffes better. World Giraffe Day 2020 is dedicated to Operation Twiga V. This is the next giraffe conservation translocation to Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve in Uganda. They have a fundraising goal of US$250,000 to secure a future for the endangered Nubian giraffe.

(Source: Shutterstock/ Nubian giraffe)

