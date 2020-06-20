What Is World Humanist Day? Know About Its History, Meaning And How It Is Celebrated

On June 21 each year, the entire world celebrates World Humanist Day. It is celebrated during the summer solstice. This special day is celebrated with the aim to spread awareness of Humanism as a philosophical life stance. People all over the world get together and organise seminars, parties, and public drive-ins in order to share the knowledge about what Humanism consists of and its positive values. Read below to know about more what is World Humanist Day.

World Humanist Day: Meaning and History

World Humanist Day started during the 1980s. The different local state chapters of the American Humanist Association came together and began celebrating. The day is celebrated as an opportunity for humanists and other organisations to share their positive values of Humanism.

There was a discussion amongst all the chapters at the beginning about the annual date of this special celebration. Some wanted to celebrate on the day when the International Humanist and Ethical Union (Humanists International) was found. Others thought of celebrating it on dates that signify humanism. In the early 1990s, the first AHA then finally passed a resolution declaring June 21 to be World Humanist Day, followed by Humanists International also passing the same resolution.

Humanism is non-religious, but there are several other aspects and components of humanism. For instance, humanity, gender equality, the environment, other animals, science and culture.#10ReasonsWhy #GoHumanist: https://t.co/yir3OYTEQG pic.twitter.com/7jlMarW4Wl — Humanists International (@HumanistsInt) June 2, 2020

World Humanist Day Significance

June 21 marks the date of the June solstice around the world. This means that the northern hemisphere undergoes the summer solstice while the southern gets the winter one. The solstice date was selected as it reflected a deep scientific understanding of the world and also has echoes of communal gatherings.

Humanists groups all over the world gather to share the positive values and knowledge of Humanism. Humanism emphasises the value and agency of human beings. It generally points at a perspective where one affirms to notions of human freedom and progress. It looks at humans as solely responsible for the development and promotion of other individuals and the concern for m.

Humanism is a lifestance oriented around positive values, and not only grounded on a rejection of god or gods. It values freedoms like free inquiry and freethought, it stands for the building of a more humane society, etc.#10ReasonsWhy #GoHumanist: https://t.co/yir3OYTEQG pic.twitter.com/l4whGnXzoe — Humanists International (@HumanistsInt) June 2, 2020

World Humanist Day Celebration

World Humanist Day allows an individual to go in public and share their views about Humanism and society. They can even have simple parties celebrating the essence of the term. Here are some other activities one can do to celebrate World Humanist Day 2020:

Publicity drives: Billboards and Library displays, the opportunity for media coverage.

Billboards and Library displays, the opportunity for media coverage. Conferences and courses: Introductory courses on Humanism

Introductory courses on Humanism Lecturers and Discussions: Talking about what the term means and what the Humanists group’s activities contain.

Talking about what the term means and what the Humanists group’s activities contain. Proclamations: Importance of a specific day or event authorised and signed by an elected official.

Importance of a specific day or event authorised and signed by an elected official. Videos: Visuals of Humanism as a philosophy and its impact on people.

Visuals of Humanism as a philosophy and its impact on people. Party: Bring all children and adults alike for a fun-filled day

Bring all children and adults alike for a fun-filled day Ceremony: Celebratory rituals like music, readings that talk about the solstice and also humanism.

