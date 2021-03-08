What Time Does StarBeam Season 3 Release On Netflix? The Popular Kids Show Is Coming Back

Netflix has quite a few projects lined up for this year. Not just for the UA audience but Netflix is also changing things around and creating stellar content for kids. StarBeam is a Netflix original animated series giving a new definition to superhero shows. The series has had a successful run for the past 2 years and is on its way with a third instalment. Let's find out what time does StarBeam season 3 release on Netflix.

Also Read - How Many Episodes Are There In 'City Of Ghosts' Season 1? What Is The Animated Show About?

Also Read - 'Kid Cosmic' Cast: Details About The Actors & Their Characters In The Animated Series

What time does StarBeam season 3 release on Netflix?

StarBeam season 3 release date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Since the earlier seasons followed the 8-episodes rule with 12-14 minutes of duration, it's safe to assume that the latest season will follow the same pattern. The show had a phenomenal debut and had observed a good reception from the audience.

Critics, however, had mixed things to say about the show. Many thought that the show was exactly like its counterpart Paw Patrol and held it accountable for the lack of originality. StarBeam was also criticised for its hyper-dramatic nature, something that children show creators are currently dissuading from after much debate online on how the industry should change and churn out smarter content.

About StarBeam

StarBeam is a superhero show that focuses on a second-grader girl named Zoey who finds out that she has an alter ego named SuperBeam who has exceptional powers such as super-speed, super-strength, flight, high-velocity wind breathing, and building force fields with bubbles. Zoey inherited these powers from her mother who is revealed to be WonderBeam.

StarBeam has to fight the city villains while also keeping this identity of hers under wraps. Throughout the series, her genuine intentions of saving the city and then that turning into a series of misadventures along with her sidekicks is one of the memorable moments. Animated superhero shows revolving around girl characters have become rare nowadays, the most indelible ones being Powerpuff Girls and Winx Club. StarBeam season 3 on Netflix will serve as a reminder of the good old days.

Watch Starbeam Season 3 trailer here -

Also Read - If You Loved Tom And Jerry Movie, Here Are Other Nostalgic Animated Films To Watch

Also Read - Disney's New Animated Feature 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Leaked Online