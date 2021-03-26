When Is Earth Hour Day In 2021? Learn About History, Importance And Mission Of Earth Hour

Earth Hour is one of the most important environmental conservation events of the year. Over the past century, humans have continued to destroy the planet in the name of industrialisation and development, not caring for the long term consequences. Earth Hour aims to help individuals and corporations become aware of their carbon footprint and bring awareness about the conservation of the environment to save our planet. On Earth Hour, the participating individuals and corporations all around the world shut off all their non-essential lights as a symbolic gesture. Read on to know when is Earth Hour Day.

When is Earth Hour in 2021?

Every year, Earth Hour is held on the last Saturday of March. This year, Earth Hour falls on March 27. Earth Hour is a global movement that was first started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in March 2007. The movement first took place in Sydney, Australia, and over the years, the whole world came to adopt the practice of Earth House. Each year during Earth Hour, millions of people turn off their lights as a sign of global solidarity and to create awareness about the pressing issue of global climate change.

Why is Earth Hour Observed?

ðŸ“¢A special messageðŸ“¢ from @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres ahead of #EarthHour this Saturday at 8.30 pm your local time: "Let's show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share." #Connect2Earth ðŸŒâ³ pic.twitter.com/obcX76CAIm — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 24, 2021

As per the official Earth Hour website, their mission of the Earth Hour organisation is as follows, 'Today, Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature not only to combat the climate crisis but to ensure our own health, happiness, prosperity and even survival.' Turning off the lights for an hour is a symbolic action to encourage individuals, businesses, and governments around the world to take accountability for their ecological footprint and engage in dialogue and resource exchange that provides real solutions to our environmental challenges. As per the Earth Hour org, 'Participation in Earth Hour symbolises a commitment to change beyond the hour.'

How to Take Part in Earth Hour?

To take part in the global Earth Hour movement, all you have to do is turn off the non-essential lights of your house or office from 8:30 PM to 9:30, as per your local time. The Earth Hour Org is also organising a 'Virtual Spotlight' event, where they will be sharing a very important video that everyone can share with their friends, families, and colleagues to help spread awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and global climate change. You can do your part by educating your close ones and personally ensuring you do not waste important resources like electricity and fuel needlessly.

