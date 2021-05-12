When Is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 In The USA? Find Out How Eid Is Celebrated In The USA

The month-long period of Ramadan and the festival of Eid ul Fitr following it is one of the biggest religious occasions for the Muslim community around the world. The month-long period of Ramadan is going to end in a few days and the festival of Eid is almost here. The USA has a large Muslim community and many of them have been wondering when is Eid going to be celebrated. Read on to know what is the Eid ul Fitr date in the USA.

When is Eid ul Fitr 2021 in USA?

According to the Fiqh Council of North America and the ISNA, it is expected that Eid ul Fitr 2021 will be celebrated in North America and the USA on May 13, 2021. Eid ul Fitr is a festival that the Muslim community looks forward to every year with great excitement. Eid ul Fitr is a day of merriment and thanksgiving. American-based Muslims celebrate Eid just like other Muslims around the world. Eid is celebrated by gathering with friends and family. Eid ul Fitr begins early in the morning as the Muslim community wakes up and offers prayers in a large open area called Musalla or in Mosques. Many Muslims recite the prayer Takbir, which praises Allah and gives thanks to him.

How is Eid Celebrated in the USA?

People visit their friends and relatives and bring gifts for each other. After a month of fasting, people prepare big feasts to celebrate the occasion. Usually, Biryani is prepared on this day and guests are invited. This year due to COVID-19 many people will not be able to go outside and meet their family and friends. In that case, people can send each other messages to wish them, People can send each other Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021 and Eid Mubarak 2021 wishes. You can wish your friends Eid Mubarak in USA through online messaging services.

In the US, the Muslim community holds large parties that are sponsored by the community or local Islamic centres. The Muslims in America come from a lot of different countries and cultural backgrounds, and the Eid celebration is a reflection of that diversity. However, this year due to COVID-19, the Eid celebrations will be kept to a minimum and social distancing must be followed where there are going to be festivities. Even if attending Eid celebrations, people should make sure they wear masks, sanitise to keep themselves and their families safe from the COVID-19 virus.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH