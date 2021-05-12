When Is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 In UAE? When To Celebrate The Festival?

Eid is one of the most special occasions in the United Arab Emirates. The festival commemorates the end of Ramadan and the appearance of the new moon. Since the month of Ramadan is almost over for the year 2021, a lot of people are looking up "when is Eid ul Fitr 2021 in UAE" and "Eid Ul Fitr 2021 date in UAE"

When is Eid Ul Fitr 2021 in UAE?

Eid Ul Fitr is in UAE (United Arab Emirates) will commence in the evening of Wednesday, May 12th 2021 and end in the evening of Thursday, May 13th, 2021. On the eve of Eid Ul-Fitr, the moon is extensively observed and the day of celebration is decided according to the moon’s appearance.

Wishes to share with friends and family on Eid mubarak in UAE

May Allah gifts you lots of happiness, love and wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid Ul Fitr 2021!

May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with different colours. Have a prosperous Eid!

Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.

May the God Almighty blesses you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak 2021!

When the Moon of Eid arises it brings happiness and excitement with itself. May your life always stay filled with such amusing excitement and happiness. Happy Eid Ul Fitr 2021

On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessing of Allah with an open heart and mind. The Lord Almighty is always with his children.

With the arrival of Eid, let's say goodbye to another amazing year and welcome the new ocean of opportunities knocking on our door. Eid Mubarak!

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak to all!

Eid is a day to spend time with your loved ones with lip-smacking food, laughter, and happy moments. Make the most of this day.

On this day all I can ask Allah is to accept our prayers, sacrifices, good deeds, and always shower his blessing upon us.

Our prayers have been answered. Eid is finally here to grace us with love, joy, and prosperity. Wish you and your family an amazing Eid!

I pray to the Lord Almighty to shower his mercy on all of us and guide us every path of your life. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

On this special occasion of Eid, may Allah answers all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!

With divine joy in my heart and a big smile on my face, I am sending you Eid-ul-Fitr wishes. May the Lord help us all be kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

IMAGE: TASNIM UMAR UNSPLASH