When Is Gangaur Puja Observed? Know All About Its Significance And Why Is It Celebrated

Gangaur Puja is a popular festival celebrated in Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Gana in Gangaur is a synonym for Lord Shiva while Gauri means Parvati. On this day, unmarried and married women worship the two. They even hold a fast during the festival for a day. Here is a look at the Gangaur puja mahurat and everything you need to know about the day.

Gangaur Katha

Unmarried women are suggested to do this Puja in order to find a husband that they desire. On the other hand, married women do this Puja for their husband's welfare, health and long life. According to the Gangaur Katha, Shiva and Parvati went on a walk in a distant village. Parvati wanted to drink water when he said that they would find water at a certain location. When they reached the location, they saw a river flowing. Parvati immersed her hand to drink the water. However, every time she did this, she found flowers, garlands and several other offerings in the water. She asked Lord Shiva the reason for the same.

Lord Shiva informed her that the day was Chaitra Shukla Tritiya. He told her that married women offered her flowers, garlands and gifts to worship her. Those offerings were flowing towards her through the river. She requested him to provide the women with a small place where they all would collectively worship her and not pollute the river. She would bless them by herself after that.

Lord Shiva did the same and build a place for married and unmarried women to worship Goddess Parvati. She blessed them and mentioned that they would have a long married life. After a few moments, several women came to worship the couple. Parvati asked Lord Shiva to bless them with good luck and good health. It is said that the women who worship the two on his day, all their wishes are fulfilled.

Gangaur 2021 date and time

Gangaur begins from the evening of Holi. The Gangaur Puja is done till the Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. The second day i.e the Dwitiya of Chaitra Paksha is popularly known as Sinjara. On this day, women from these states go to a specific lake or river and offer water to Gangaur. Women make colourful idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and decorate them.

On the evening of Tritiya, they immerse the idols in the water and have a small procession for the same. Gangaur 2021 pooja ends in Rajasthan on April 15. This date will be the Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla. However, Gangaur puja Muhurat this year begins at 12:47 PM on April 14. It will end at 3:27 PM on April 15. The festival that began in the evening of Holi will come to an end today evening.

