When Is International Jazz Day Celebrated? Know All Details Here

Jazz is a very popular form of music that originated in America in the Twentieth century. Jass music began in the African American community and evolved as a fluid music form that took many shapes. Jazz music is very open to interpretation and Jazz artists like to collaborate and freestyle to create Jazz music. Over the years, Jazz has become an important cultural phenomenon. Read on to know when is International Jazz Day Celebrated.

When is International Jazz Day Celebrated?

International Jazz Day is celebrated every year on April 30 and is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month. As per the Jazz Day official website, International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world. Jazz began as a way for oppressed communities to explore and release their emotions. As per the Jazz Day website, Jazz is an international art form that is recognised for promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights and human dignity; eradicating discrimination; promoting freedom of expression; fostering gender equality; and reinforcing the role of youth in enacting social change.

International Jazz Day 2021 Theme

On this International Jazz Day 2021, the Jazz Day organisation has arranged a large online concert where a lot of talented artists and masters of Jazz are going to join. As per their website, jazzday.com on April 30 beginning at 5 pm EDT/4 pm CDT, the 2021 All-Star Global Concert will feature a historic lineup of performances by some of the world’s greatest jazz masters. For the first time ever, in honour of the 10th Anniversary of International Jazz Day, the 2021 Concert showcases artists who will be joining from an array of locations around the world–demonstrating the global reach and appeal of this special music. You can find more details about the concert on the official website here.

International Jazz Day History and Significance

In November 2011, UNESCO officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day to highlight the importance of Jazz as an art form and its diplomatic role in uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock. Herbie Hancock is also the Chairman of Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz which is a nonprofit charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

