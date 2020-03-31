When Is National Walking Day And How Can One Observe This Day?

When is National Walking Day?

National Walking Day is observed on the first Wednesday of April. This National Walking Day helps all age groups from America to go out of their houses and do some stretching. According to the American Heart Association, this day is observed to remind people about health and also the benefits of walking. They urge the citizens of America to walk for at least 30 minutes.

Also read | Vitamin D Increases Chance Of Walking In Elderly People After Hip Fracture: Study

Tips on how to enjoy your 30 minutes of walking

Make sure you wear comfortable clothes while you go out for a walk.

You could take your friends or your loved one to enjoy the 30 minutes of walking.

Trying to push the bar a little higher by also doing some exercises that will help stretch your muscles.

One must carry a bottle of water while going for your walk.

Make sure you are all energised and excited to go for the walk and also have good posture.

Also read | Video Of Woman Walking Away After Falling From 9th Floor Breaks Internet

How can one observe The National Walking Day

Take out 30 minutes from your day to go out to your nearest park for a walk. If not, you can also do some walking in your house or the veranda. If you have a treadmill you can also walk on it. If you have any pets, you can take them for a walk too.

According to health experts, walking is one of the great ways to improve your overall health. It is also reported that 30 minutes of the everyday walk can strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, increase cardiovascular fitness, and boost muscle power.

Also read | COVID-19: This Mother, Daughter Duo Walking 500 Miles In Quarantine Is A Must Watch

Also read | Video Of Porcupine Walking With A Kid Leaves Netizens In Awe

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com