The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Is National Walking Day And How Can One Observe This Day?

Festivals

This National Walking Day helps all age groups from America to go out of their houses and do some stretching. Read here to know when is National Walking Day.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
when is national walking day

When is National Walking Day?

National Walking Day is observed on the first Wednesday of April. This National Walking Day helps all age groups from America to go out of their houses and do some stretching. According to the American Heart Association, this day is observed to remind people about health and also the benefits of walking. They urge the citizens of America to walk for at least 30 minutes.

when is national walking day walking day 2020 national walking day date 2020 happy national walking day

Also read | Vitamin D Increases Chance Of Walking In Elderly People After Hip Fracture: Study

Tips on how to enjoy your 30 minutes of walking

Make sure you wear comfortable clothes while you go out for a walk.

You could take your friends or your loved one to enjoy the 30 minutes of walking.

Trying to push the bar a little higher by also doing some exercises that will help stretch your muscles.

One must carry a bottle of water while going for your walk.

Make sure you are all energised and excited to go for the walk and also have good posture.

Also read | Video Of Woman Walking Away After Falling From 9th Floor Breaks Internet

when is national walking day walking day 2020 national walking day date 2020 happy national walking day

How can one observe The National Walking Day

Take out 30 minutes from your day to go out to your nearest park for a walk. If not, you can also do some walking in your house or the veranda. If you have a treadmill you can also walk on it. If you have any pets, you can take them for a walk too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radiant and Free 40s (@radiantandfree40s) on

According to health experts, walking is one of the great ways to improve your overall health. It is also reported that 30 minutes of the everyday walk can strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, increase cardiovascular fitness, and boost muscle power.

Also read | COVID-19: This Mother, Daughter Duo Walking 500 Miles In Quarantine Is A Must Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Showplace Cabinetry (@showplacecabinets) on

Also read | Video Of Porcupine Walking With A Kid Leaves Netizens In Awe

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
KERALA HEALTH MIN ON COVID PATIENTS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM