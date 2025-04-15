When Is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Fast Ritual, Puja Vidhi And Mantras

On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesha. The festival falls every month on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha or waning phase of the Moon. This month, the auspicious day will fall on April 16. The Vaishakh fasting holds immense significance among the devotees.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Fasting Ritual

Devotees must get up in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. They should observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and eat only satvik food. In the evening, the devotees must perform prayers and aarti to Lord Ganesha. Before aarti, devotees must read or listen to katha, which narrates the story behind observing the fast. Following which, they can offer him durva grass, modaks and fruit as parasad. Once the moon rises, give arghya and then break the fast by consuming satvik food.