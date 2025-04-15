When Is Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Fast Ritual, Puja Vidhi And Mantras

Updated April 15th 2025, 17:13 IST
On Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesha. The festival falls every month on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha or waning phase of the Moon. This month, the auspicious day will fall on April 16. The Vaishakh fasting holds immense significance among the devotees.
Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:00 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 01:16 PM on April 16
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:23 PM on April 17
Devotees must get up in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. They should observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and eat only satvik food. In the evening, the devotees must perform prayers and aarti to Lord Ganesha. Before aarti, devotees must read or listen to katha, which narrates the story behind observing the fast. Following which, they can offer him durva grass, modaks and fruit as parasad. Once the moon rises, give arghya and then break the fast by consuming satvik food.
Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day helps in removing obstacles, hardships and negativity. It also cleanses karmic debt and invites success in the career.
Devotees can also recite Lord Ganesha's mantra while performing the puja.
Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah!
Om Ekdantaya Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dheemahi | Tanno Dantih Prachodayat..!
Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Glaum Gam Ganapataye Vara Varad Sarvajan janmay Vashamanaye Swaha Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Vakratundaye Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodyat Om Shantih Shantih Shanthi..!
Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha | Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada..!
Om Namo Siddhi Vinayakaya Sarva kaarya kartrey Sarva vighna prashamnay Sarvarjaya Vashyakarnaya Sarvajan Sarvastree Purush Aakarshanaya Shreeng Om Swaha..!
Gajananam Bhuta Ganadhi Sevitam Kapittha Jambu Palasara Bhaksitam | Uma Sutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam Namami Vignesvara Pada Pankajam..!
