The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Is World Water Day 2020? Know About History, Annual Report, & Other Important Details

Festivals

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22. This year it is all about climate change and sustainable water management. Read more.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
when is world water day

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year. It is celebrated to mark the importance of freshwater and spreading awareness for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. World Water day is an opportunity to talk about initiatives and measures to save water. Water is an essential building block of life. It is more than just essential to quench thirst or protect health; water is vital for creating jobs and supporting economic, social, and human development. 

What is done on World Water Day?

A new World Water Development Report is released each year on or near World Water Day, to provide decision-makers with tools to formulate and implement sustainable water policies. This report is coordinated by UNESCO’s World Water Development Programme (WWAP) on behalf of UN-Water. The annual theme for World Water Day is aligned with the focus of the report. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 22 December 1992 by which 22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water. States were invited to devote the Day, as appropriate in the national context, to come up with activities such as the promotion of public awareness through the publication and diffusion of documentaries and the organization of conferences, round tables, seminars, and expositions related to the conservation and development of water resources.

Also Read| Lack of clean water for India’s poor spawns virus concerns

World Water Day 2020

UNESCO’s World Water Development wishes "Happy World Water Day" by providing a detailed report each year. The 2020 edition of the World Water Development Report (WWDR 2020) entitled ‘Water and Climate Change’ will be launched on World Water Day, 22 March 2020. The report aims at helping the water community to deal with climate change and also take proper measures on how to improve the water management.

Also Read| Does gargling with saltwater kill Coronavirus? Here's the truth

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all events are postponed, including the global launch of the Report in Geneva. The 2020 United Nations World Water Development Report focuses on the challenges, opportunities and potential responses to climate change, in terms of adaptation, mitigation, and improved resilience that can be addressed through improving water management. The association of the combination of climate change adaptation with water is a good proposal and combating both the causes and impacts of climate change, including disaster risk reduction.

Also Read| Foods with high water content that will help you stay hydrated in summers

Also Read| Peru settlement fights virus without running water

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA