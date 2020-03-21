When Is World Water Day 2020? Know About History, Annual Report, & Other Important Details

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year. It is celebrated to mark the importance of freshwater and spreading awareness for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. World Water day is an opportunity to talk about initiatives and measures to save water. Water is an essential building block of life. It is more than just essential to quench thirst or protect health; water is vital for creating jobs and supporting economic, social, and human development.

What is done on World Water Day?

A new World Water Development Report is released each year on or near World Water Day, to provide decision-makers with tools to formulate and implement sustainable water policies. This report is coordinated by UNESCO’s World Water Development Programme (WWAP) on behalf of UN-Water. The annual theme for World Water Day is aligned with the focus of the report. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 22 December 1992 by which 22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water. States were invited to devote the Day, as appropriate in the national context, to come up with activities such as the promotion of public awareness through the publication and diffusion of documentaries and the organization of conferences, round tables, seminars, and expositions related to the conservation and development of water resources.

World Water Day 2020

UNESCO’s World Water Development wishes "Happy World Water Day" by providing a detailed report each year. The 2020 edition of the World Water Development Report (WWDR 2020) entitled ‘Water and Climate Change’ will be launched on World Water Day, 22 March 2020. The report aims at helping the water community to deal with climate change and also take proper measures on how to improve the water management.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all events are postponed, including the global launch of the Report in Geneva. The 2020 United Nations World Water Development Report focuses on the challenges, opportunities and potential responses to climate change, in terms of adaptation, mitigation, and improved resilience that can be addressed through improving water management. The association of the combination of climate change adaptation with water is a good proposal and combating both the causes and impacts of climate change, including disaster risk reduction.

