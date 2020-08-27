When Is Muharram In 2020? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Islamic New Year

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is also considered as one of the most sacred periods of the year and is observed by Muslims across the globe. It was during Muharram that the Islamic religious leader Prophet Muhammed embarked upon his journey from Mecca to Medina. The Prophet went on to become the founder of Islam in the 7th century. The tenth day of this month is called Ashura and is one of the most important periods of the month. Here is everything you need to know about this auspicious month.

When is Muharram 2020?

According to a report on FirstPost, in 2020, the Islamic new year or Muharram day of Ashura will be observed on both August 28 or August 29. A more exact date can be derived based on the sighting of the Moon and its location. Interestingly, the word Muharram means 'not permitted' or 'forbidden'. Hence, practising Muslims across the globe follow the strict rule of not eating any food or drinking water till afternoon during Muharram.

What is the significance of Muharram?

All practising Muslims are expected to spend their time in prayer and reflection. On the day of Muharram Muslims around the world observe a fast which is called 'sunnah' as the founder of Islam. Prophet Muhammad himself had kept a Roza.

Muslims from the Shia community also take part in a procession and carry a Tazia which is a replica of the sacred tomb of Imam Hussain. Imam Hussain was the son of Husayn Ibn Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammed. Followers from the Shia community observe a period of mourning during a Muharram. This is because Husayn ibn Ali was beheaded during this time in the battle of Karbala, a place in present-day Iraq.

The intent behind these processions is to recall the agony that Imam went through during this time. Folklores and stories of the gruesome incident are narrated among the followers of Islam. This is done to teach their younger generation about the sacrifices their great leader made for them. Hence, Muslims gather in large numbers chant "Ya Hussain" or "Ya Ali” while paying their obeisances to the Imam. Some of them go as far as beating themselves with sharp weapons, a ritual known as Tatbir or Qama Zani in some countries.

