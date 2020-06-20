Which Asana Is Helpful Is Maintaining Normal Blood Pressure? Check Out

Blood pressure is the force of circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels. Blood pressure range keeps on changing with varied situations. High blood pressure or hypertension is a serious condition that leads to heart attacks, strokes, and even death. According to medical studies, yoga can be a very beneficial therapy for controlling and lowering high blood pressure naturally. Read ahead and check out which asana is helpful in maintaining normal blood pressure.

Shishuasana

Shishuasana is also known as child pose. This yoga pose helps in deeply relaxing your back. As written by Yoga U, it also relieves constipation and calms down the nervous system. It also normalises blood circulation. In Shishuasana, the person sits on his knees. Keeping your hips on the heels, bend forward, and lower your forehead to the floor. A rotational cycle is performed, by pressing your chest to knees and moving your body back.

Sarvangasana

This yoga posture increases blood pressure in the head the most because the legs and trunk are maximally elevated and the head is far below the heart as possible, as per Yoga U. Sarvangasana is called Shoulderstand. The pose's anatomical focus is basically on the neck, shoulders and abdomen. As Sarvangasana increases blood flow to the head, the mind is tranquillized, stress and psychological disturbances are removed.

Sirsasana

Sirsasana is headstand pose. Sirsasana also increases blood flow to the head. This posture also increases blood flow to the eyes. According to the Art of living, this yoga is beneficial once a day with headstand for 15 to 20 mins. You can start slowly with 5 mins and then increase the headstand time. Sirsasana can be done only in an empty stomach for obvious reasons.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Bhastrika Pranayama is also known as breath of fire. According to the Art of living, Bhastrika Pranayam increases oxygen supply to all parts of the body, thus improving blood circulation. It relieves stress and hypertension. It is also sometimes treated as a kriya or 'cleansing action'.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.