Which Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving 2020? Check Out List With Their Serving Hours

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, major chains which used to remain open until last year has decided to remain close this year. However, several foods and grocery chains will open their doors for customers on this Turkey Day 2020. But due to the coronavirus scarce, store hours of the chains may vary by location. Hence on this Thanksgiving 2020, it is advisable to double-check your local store’s opening and closing hours to avoid any last-minute haphazard.

Here, we have curated a list of stores open on Thanksgiving for your dinner, shopping and other Thanksgiving activities. Just like previous years, the stores listed below will continue giving services but with reduced hours. Check it out here:

Stores open on Thanksgiving

HEB Thanksgiving hours:

Day Before Thanksgiving

Stores: Open regular hours Curbside: Open regular hours Home Delivery: Open regular hours

Thanksgiving Day

Stores: Open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pharmacy: Closed Curbside: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Home Delivery: Closed

Pick ‘n save Thanksgiving hours

Open at: 6 am

Closes at: 3pm

Meijer Thanksgiving hours

Open: 24 hours (follows regular schedule)

Kroger Thanksgiving hours

Mostly all the branches of Kroger in the country will open at 6 am. However, the closing time may vary according to your location. While some will close its service at 1 pm, a few other branches will shut down at 4 pm.

Randalls Thanksgiving hours

Just like previous years, Randall continues to remain open. However, this year it will close by 4 pm.

Few other stores open on Thanksgiving day:

Cub Foods: Open from 12 am until 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day

Sentry: 6 am to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day

Woodman's: Open from 12 am to 1:45 pm Thanksgiving Day

Sendik's: 7 am to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Sendik's Fresh: 6 am to 2 pm Thanksgiving Day

Piggly Wiggly: Open 6 am to 3 pm on Thanksgiving Day

Whole Foods: Open 7 am to 3 pm on Thanksgiving Day

Jewel-Osco: All stores open but hours vary by location. Pharmacy hours may also vary by location.

Mariano's: Stores open at the usual time, close at 5 pm; pharmacies closed.

