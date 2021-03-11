Why Do We Celebrate Mahashivratri And Other Questions About The Hindu Festival Answered

Shivratri is a devotional event that happens on the day before the new moon every month. Among them, the most auspicious and significant one in the spiritual calendar of the Hindu religion is the Mahashivratri. It usually falls either in February or March. This year (2021) Mahashivratri is celebrated on March 11. Get to know more about this cultural celebration. We answer questions like: Why do we celebrate Mahashivratri? What is the Mahashivratri Katha? and more.

Why do we celebrate Mahashivratri?

There are different mythological reasons that have to do with Lord Shiva behind celebrating Mahashivaratri. One Mahashivratri Katha is that it is the day Lord Shiva married Lordess Parvathy. There is a general belief that by fasting today married people can become happier in their marriage. Those looking to marry will find a suitable partner.

Another story is the one that gave Lord Shiva his other name Neelakandan. When the Gods and demons were churning the ocean for ambrosia (the holy food), they found a pot of poison. Lord Shiva drank it in order to save everyone. He turned blue thus giving him the name Neelakandan. The day celebrates this act of kindness done by Lord Shiva. One more tale has to do with the creation of the Ganga river. When Lordess Ganga came from heaven in full speed, Lord Shiva caught her in his hair and put her down as streams of the Ganga river. These are some of the folktales often told as Mahashivratri Katha mostly in the form of oral tradition.

Mahashivratri Importance

As Sadhguru puts on his Isha website, Mahashivratri is the day when the earth’s northern hemisphere is positioned in a way that allows humankind to experience spirituality to the fullest. "There is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being" on this night. Mahashivaratri is observed all night to make sure that the positive energy is received well. This is of Mahashivratri importance.

How do people celebrate Mahashivratri?

On this day devotees visit Lord Shiva temples. Temples decorate the deity and do pujas offering flowers and food to the God. Hymns about Lord Shiva are chanted. Some of these include "Om Namah Shivaya", "Har Har Mahadev" and more. Some observe fasting. Some also stay up the whole night playing Snake and Ladders.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay