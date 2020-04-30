Why Is Maharashtra Day And Gujarat Day Celebrated On May 1? Know Details

The entire globe celebrates the 1st of May as International Labour Day every year. However, many are unaware that the 1st of May is also celebrated as 'Maharashtra Day' and Gujarat Day'. The day is significant for both the states, that is Maharashtra as well as Gujarat as on the first of May, both the states were formed. Read on to know more details about Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day:

Formation of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day

The reason why people celebrate the first of May is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day is the date of the formation of the states. On the first of May, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. Before the establishment of the state, then known as Bombay, people from this region communicated in several languages like Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. However, later, The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan put forth their demand of forming a separate state.

There were various protests held with aims to fulfil their demand. The protest continued till the year 1960 and finally, in the same year, that is 1960, an act was passed by the Parliament of India. The act was called the Bombay Reorganization Act and it was passed with aims to divide the multilingual state of existing Mumbai, then known as Bombay, into two states Gujarat and Maharashtra. The act was passed and legislation became effective on the first of May, 1960.

Maharashtra Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and the main function is held in Mumbai, in Shivaji Park, Dadar. The State Governor, Mumbai police, etc all gather at the Shivaji Park and they all are a part of the parade. Various events are held that shed light on the culture and traditions of Maharashtra. In Gujarat, the day is celebrated with events, ceremonies and parades. The parade is held on the Sabarmati Waterfall, which is located in Ahmedabad.

